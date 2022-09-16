How much is Roger Federer worth? Plus, details of his retirement

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Roger Federer is an icon of the tennis world, and as the star player announces his retirement many are asking how much is Roger Federer worth?

Many tennis fans have questions about their favourite players, such as is Cameron Norrie married (opens in new tab), and Roger Federer is no exception. Throughout his career, Federer has been involved in escapades outside the court, with an abundance of sponsorship deals, his charity, the Roger Federer Foundation and more recently he has teamed up with Kate Middleton.

The tennis star sparked retirement rumours earlier this year with his absence from Wimbledon, but back then he made it clear he was still involved in professional tennis with his forthcoming appearance at the Laver Cup in London. As the tennis star's career now draws to an end, we've looked into how much is Roger Federer worth.

How much is Roger Federer worth?

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Roger Federer has a net worth of £500 million. As well as winning almost $131 million in prize money, the tennis star has made much more through his appearances and endorsements.

Previously, Federer has been sponsored by Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Credit Suisse, Moet & Chandon and Lindt. According to The Mirror (opens in new tab), Japanese company Uniqlo agreed to pay him £220million over 10 years as part of a partnership.

In 2020, Federer became Forbes (opens in new tab)' world's highest paid athlete. In 2022 he is world number seven.

In addition to his personal wealth, the Roger Federer Foundation, which is a non-profit supporting educational projects in southern Africa, has raised more than $50 million and educated 1.5 million children in Africa since its launch, according to Forbes.

Where is Roger Federer from?

Roger Federer is from Basel, a city in the north west of Switzerland. He was born in 1981 and has one sibling, an older sister called Diana.

His father, Robert Federer is Swiss-German and his mother Lynette is from South Africa. He is fluent in Swiss German, German, English and French.

Federer began playing tennis at 8 years old and found his first success at Wimbledon in 1998 as a Junior player, going on to reach the final of the U.S. Open junior tournament that same year. He then made his ATP debut at the Swiss Open Gstaad in 1998.

He worked his way up the ranks over the coming years, winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

Roger Federer retirement

On 15 September 2022, Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis with a four and a half minute video posted on his Twitter account (opens in new tab).

The tennis star has struggled with injuries in the last few years of his professional career, having had three knee surgeries and played just five tournaments in the last two years.

In his retirement message, Federer says, "The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

He will retire after the Laver Cup, which takes place in London between Friday 23 and Sunday 25 September.

Emotional messages the tennis star have been pouring in from people all over the world. His rival, Rafael Nadal, wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab), "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you."

Billie Jean King, former world number one tennis player, said Federer "is a champion's champion" on her Twitter profile (opens in new tab), while Serena Williams, who also recently retired from tennis, said "welcome to the retirement club."

How many Grand Slams has Roger Federer won?

Roger Federer has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, third to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the most Grand Slam titles ever won by a male tennis player.

He has been known as the King of Grass, on account of having won eight of his Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon - the most of any male player - most recently in 2017. Federer has also won six Australian Opens, five US Opens and one French Open.

According to talkSPORT (opens in new tab), Federer has reached 31 Grand Slam titles in total and been in the final at every Grand Slam at least five times.

Roger Federer is the sixth most successful tennis player in history.

