Louis Tomlinson's sister Phoebe, 19, is pregnant with her first child and her announcement video is making people emotional

Louis Tomlinson's sister Phoebe is pregnant with her first child and her announcement video is making people emotional.

The 19-year-old sister of the One Direction star filmed her own jaw-dropping reaction to seeing her positive pregnancy test for the first time and made a video montage with reactions from boyfriend Jack, 26, twin sister Daisy, her dad and also big sister Lottie.

The sweet video was shared on her social media with the caption, "Our little miracle, joining us this Winter."

But it's the photos of her late mum Johannah, died from cancer in 2016, in the background as she shares the news with her twin sister that has fans tearing up.

One fan wrote, "There momma in the back when she told Daisy" with a crying emoji.

Another fan said, "Your mama would be so proud of you Phoebe. As she is with all of you."

And a third fan added, "Omg!! Congratulation beautiful! You are gonna be an amazing mom! And I bet uncle Lou and auntie Lots and auntie Daisy are just as excited as well This is so exciting!! Congrats again!!"

After seeing the positive test result, Jack wraps his arms around Phoebe and kisses her forehead.

Although Phoebe doesn't reveal the exact due date, fans are excited for the arrival after she revealed she first found out she was pregnant in May.

The clip goes on to show a photo from the baby scan, her growing baby bump and her having an ultrasound scan with her sister Lottie and her own baby son Lucky by her side in the room.

Lottie wrote, "‘Can’t wait to meet you baby", while Liam Payne's sister Ruth put, "Awww congratulations to you all xx"

And Lottie's boyfriend Lewis added, "Congratulations to you both".

Louis Tomlinson is a dad himself, to son Freddie, seven and there are six of the Tomlinson siblings.

They sadly lost sister Félicité in 2019 at the age of 18, while mum, Johannah, died from cancer in 2016.

Phoebe posted a heartfelt tribute to her twin on their 19th birthday. It read, "Today is a day we have shared for the past 19 years and it never gets old. Getting to live life with you by my side is a blessing I honour above anything else. Everything that life has thrown at us, you’ve been there to pick up the pieces and it goes without saying, I would not be here without you. Thank you for making every one of my problems, one of yours too and halving every single one of my worries. You are someone I admire day in, day out. You show incredible wisdom, strength and courage in every task you take on."

She went on to recall some key moments together and added, "I love you forever and I can’t wait for all of the adventures that haven’t even begun. Happy birthday my angel on earth x"

Congratulations!

