One fifth of the original One Direction band is heading to the big screen with the release of his documentary movie All of Those Voices, as fans are wondering is Louis Tomlinson married and does he have kids?

Fans will be taken on a journey of an intimate and unvarnished view of Louis' life and career with never-seen-before home movie footage and behind the scenes access to Louis’ sell-out 2022 World Tour.

All Of Those Voices follows the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, and Louis' story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path.

Since the acclaimed release of his debut album Walls and documenting the creation of his chart topping 2022 album Faith In The Future, the film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice as we look at all you need to know about his personal life...

Is Louis Tomlinson married?

Louis Tomlinson is not married. The singer had been dating model Eleanor Calder for five years but reports surfaced back in January 2023 that the pair had 'split' due to the 'pressure of long distance relationship'. A source told The Sun, "It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long. Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up."

The source added, "They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together."

The couple had an on/off relationship since 2011, and temporarily split in March 2015. During this time Louis struck up a relationship with stylist Briana Jungwirth. Louis and Eleanor rekindled their romance in January 2017 and shortly after the tragic death of his mother.

Does Louis Tomlinson have kids?

Yes Louis Tomlinson has one kid, a son called Freddie Reign, who he had with stylist Briana Jungwirth. Freddie was born on 21st January 2016 and is currently aged seven. The couple are no longer together but share custody of him and he resides with his mother in Los Angeles. It is reported that over the course of 18 years, Louis will pay just over $11.5 million in child support.

Louis shared a snap of him and Freddie holding an electric guitar and captioned it with a simple smile emoji.

He previously admitted becoming a dad made him "grow up quickly", he told Fabulous magazine, "Yeah, it was unexpected and I had to grow up very quickly. It was another one of them moments – being faced with the reality of a situation and having to step up. It was a very maturing time in my life.

He added, "And, again, I’ve kind of got between two head spaces. I’m the responsible dad and brother some days and other days I’m still the reckless idiot chav I used to be. I’m still trying to work out a happy medium.”

What does Briana Jungwirth do for a living?

Briana Jungwirth is a personal stylist and that is how she met her baby daddy Louis Tomlinson. As of 2020 she reportedly lives in Calabasas in the same exclusive neighbourhood as the Kardashians. She now reportedly works on California fashion shoots. Her mother, Tammi Clark, is a former bikini model and actress, who had appeared on an episode of Baywatch. Her father, a construction manager, split from her mother when Briana was aged 10. She reportedly graduated from Agoura High School in 2010 and currently lives in Los Angeles with her son, her mother, stepbrother Brett Clark, and her younger brother Austin, according to thefamouspeople.com.

She shared a bathroom selfie with the caption "New era" earlier this month.

What happened to Louis Tomlinson's mum

Louis Tomlinson's mum Joannah Deakin died following a battle with leukaemia at the age of 42. Speaking after her death, Louis said, "One thing I’ve learnt since losing her is that any decision, even if I knew the answer, I’d call her.

“I didn’t realise how reliant I’d become on her. That was the hardest thing for me, understanding that living life after meant making decisions on my own.”

Joannah left behind seven children, of whom Louis was the eldest. Louis siblings are Lottie Tomlinson, twins Daisy Tomlinson and Phoebe, Earnest and Doris Deakin, Georgia Austin and younger sister Félicité who died in March 2019 from an accidental overdose.

Speaking about how he coped, he said, "I think dealing with the family, how I can be there for them, that was a lot easier the second time because the first time I was grieving and didn’t know what to say."

Where can I watch All of Those Voices?

You can buy tickets to watch All of Those Voices in cinemas worldwide from Wednesday, March 22. Directed by Charlie Lightening, the filmmaker behind the award-winning As It Was, All Of Those Voices is a story about the power of self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself. With a focus on honesty and vulnerability, this film is a refreshingly down-to-earth take on the life of a musician, capturing the real-life struggles and triumphs of a man who refused to be silenced by anyone else's expectations.

