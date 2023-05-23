Amy Child’s recalls heartbreaking moment one of her twins ‘nearly died’ during ‘traumatic’ birth
The former TOWIE star has opened up on terrifying moment in the first episode of her new ITVBe series The Twin Life
Amy Childs has opened up on the terrifying moment one of her twin babies 'nearly died' during their 'traumatic birth'.
The reality star mum of four to daughter Polly, five, and son Ritchie, four gave birth to her twin babies last month with partner Billy Delbosq, following an exhausting labour.
And it's about to get even harder for the mum with four kids under the age of five as like any mum with newborn children, she tries to get her babies to sleep .
But in the first-look clip taken from her new reality show Amy Childs: The Twin Life, the star struggled to hold back her tears as she recalled the traumatic birth.
"It was awful, it was just tragic. And I just looked at Bill thinking, ''What is going on? Is the baby alright?''
She continued, "Then the midwife was running me to theatre with her hand still inside me so that the cord doesn't come out, cause the minute that comes out, the baby would've died."
In a new trailer for the show, Amy reveals she was forced to have an emergency Caesarean Section despite planning a natural birth for her babies, who are called Billy River Delbosq and Amelia Mae Delbosq.
And fans are expected to see the events play out in the series. Amy shared, "Amy Childs is back on our screens in Amy Childs: The Twin Life! Experience the highs and lows as Amy and Bill embrace the challenges of twin life, from preparing for their arrival to navigating the realities of parenting two babies. Will Amy and Bill step up to the double responsibility? Witness the ultimate test of their relationship as the impending arrival brings them closer or introduces new challenges!"
And fans have already been sharing their support for the star. One fan wrote, "I’m so glad you are all ok x"
Another fan put, "Bless your heart darling I have 8 grandchildren and my oldest son and wife had twin boys back in 2015. Very hard work but with a strong relationship you will manage. And Bill don’t go out with your mates. This is mega difficult."
And another fan put, "Just watched it on ITVX I felt so sorry for Amy when billy was out and she’s at home waiting."
You can watch the official trailer below...
Amy Childs: The Twin Life airs on ITVBe tonight at 9pm (Tuesday, May 23rd) or stream now on ITVX.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
