What is ITVX and how do I get it?

Just when you thought you'd tried all the on-demand streaming services, ITV is launching ITVX and it could make you re-think how you choose to watch your favourite TV shows.

When it officially launches from 8th December, it is set to steam David Tennant's Litvinenko (opens in new tab) , A Spy Among Friends (opens in new tab) and in 2023 the new Big Brother 2023 (opens in new tab).

So we look at all you need to know ahead of its debut...

What is ITVX?

ITVX is a new on-demand streaming service that is going to be packed with content from ITV1 and also ITV digital channels and licensed content, giving viewers more choice. It will have substantially more exclusive programming than ITV Hub, positioning ITV's digitial offerering more in line with its competitors - the BBC and Channel 4. ITVX includes access to BritBox and a selection of FAST channels, which will see programmes such as The Chase and Hell's Kitchen have their own virtual linear channels.

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive said, "The digital acceleration we are announcing today builds on everything we have achieved in phase one of our More Than TV strategy. ITVX will be a free service supported by adverts, with a compelling subscription proposition. This is fantastic for viewers - it will provide a simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content made up of both library and original exclusive content. The subscription tier will provide a premium offering and includes all of the content ad-free as well as BritBox and future SVOD content partners.

She added, “We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels, by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences. In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers. This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice.”

How do I get ITVX?

You can get ITVX on the following Television platforms; Sony Bravia, BT TV, Freesat, Now TV / Roku, Sky, Samsung Smart TV & Blu-ray players, Virgin Media and YouView. It can be streamed on Games consoles including, PlayStation 3, Xbox One and Xbox 360 and the following mobile platforms - Android devices, iOS devices and Windows Phone. Plus other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV’s Managing Director of Streaming, said, “2021 was a record year for ITV Hub and BritBox, giving us strong foundations from which to supercharge our streaming strategy. We are investing significantly in new and exclusive programmes which will be free to stream, and also in technology and product design to make the viewer experience and interface a premium one on ITVX.”

How much will ITVX cost?

ITVX is free for people who watch the ad-supported tier and they can access 9,000 hours of TV. But if viewers want to go ad-free they can choose to pay £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year to gain access to additional shows and boxsets from BritBox.

Can I watch ITVX on my TV?

Yes, according to ITV you can watch ITVX on Samsung Smart TVs (models from 2016 onwards) and Roku TV's. But if you have another model, fear not, as you can watch content on the app via the Amazon Fire TV stick, FreeView Play, or NOW TV. But if that's not enough, you can cast to your TV from your iOS device, phone and tablets, android phones and tablets and Sky Glass.

