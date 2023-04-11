Amy Childs has given birth to twins as she shares sweet clips of her babies after ‘exhausting’ labour

Amy Childs has given birth (opens in new tab) to twins as she shares adorable snaps of her newborn babies.

The former Only Way is Essex star has given fans the first-glimpse of her son and daughter after she gave birth to twins following a "long and exhausting' labour.

Reality star Amy, who is "overjoyed" with the new arrivals, she has with boyfriend Billy Delbosq, shared, "Welcome to the world our beautiful little twins Born 06/04/23 7.04pm twin 1, 7.05pm twin 2. Mummy and Daddy love you so so much.. We’ve been in a complete baby bubble the past few days.. Our family is now finally complete.. Billy Delbosq you have been incredible the last few days .. I love you so much .."

Amy, who is said to have given birth by caesarean section (opens in new tab), is already mum to daughter Polly, five, and son Ritchie, four, with her ex Bradley Wright (opens in new tab) and businessman ex Ritchie respectively.

A source told The Sun at the time of the birth, "Amy's welcomed boy and girl twin babies. She's overjoyed, but exhausted after a long labour.

"Amy and Billy are over the moon by their new arrivals."

And fans have been sending their congratulations to Amy and Billy. One fan wrote, "Best Easter present’s ever !! Congratulations."

Another put, "A big congratulations to u all on the birth of your little twinnies."

And a third fan added, "Congratulations..I've got grown up twin girls...they are going to bring you so much joy and a lot of well worth love and hard work."

Amy, who previously opened up on her regret for cosmetic surgery (opens in new tab), then shared a compilation video of her newborn's journey out of the hospital, set to the tune of This by Meghan McKenna, Amy captioned it, "Welcome to the World our Beautiful little Twins. We are absolutely obsessed with you.. The instant Love we have for you already is unbelievable. You complete our world.. Our family is complete."

Amy has not yet revealed the twin baby names (opens in new tab).

Amy has previously opened up on not being able to breastfeed daughter Polly (opens in new tab) and was praised by fans for her cradle cap ridding tip (opens in new tab).

Now Amy will be adjusting to family life having taken her twin babies home with Billy, who she met in lockdown and described him as her "Prince Charming".

She previously revealed how he persuaded her to have more children, "Bill hasn’t got children, he’s 40 this year. He’s always wanted to be a dad, but obviously, he’s never met the right person.

“Me having the two kids, Polly and Ritch, I was a bit like: 'Mmm. I would have been really happy to stay at two…’ But meeting Bill, I thought: 'Do you know what, I will see'."

And the rest is history...

