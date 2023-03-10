Austin Butler's girlfriend: Who is Kaia Gerber and how long have they been together?

Fans of the dashing Oscar nominee want to know more about Austin Butler (opens in new tab)'s girlfriend - from what she does to how long they've been dating.

He's the handsome Hollywood star who's earnt rave performances as the King of Rock 'n' Roll in the Baz Luhrmann movie Elvis (opens in new tab). It's proved to be a career-defining role to date, with everyone curious about Austin Butler in Elvis - from whether he sang the songs to how he captured the singer's accent. And with The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab)taking place this weekend, it's no surprise to see the 31-year-old up for a Best Actor gong. He took home the same accolade at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs recently, but will he be able to bag the big one this March?

Many are speculating that Austin Butler's girlfriend could attend the prestigious awards ceremony with the actor. But who is Kaia Garber? We've shared what you need to know about her career, their relationship so far and who Austin has dated previously.

Austin Butler's Girlfriend: Who is Kaia Gerber?

Austin Butler is currently dating model Kaia Gerber - the daughter of American 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford. The two were first linked in late 2021 and are still together in 2023, with Austin's girlfriend supporting her beau at several award season events.

Kaia - who turned 21 last September - has starred in luxury fashion campaigns for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Stella McCartney and YSL. She made her catwalk debut in 2017 - then 16 - for Raf Simon's Calvin Klein collection. She's since walked the runway for everyone from Burberry and Prada to Valentino and Versace.

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Perhaps inspired by her boyfriend's talents, Kaia has dabbled in acting herself and has a number of projects coming out this year. In 2021 she appeared as colleage student Kendall in the tenth series of Ryan Murphy's hit show American Horror Story - and then again in it's spin-off American Horror Stories.

Most recently she had a brief part in Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt-starring film Babylon. Audiences will see her next in queer comedy Bottoms and AppleTV+ original Mrs American Pie.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's relationship explained:

Austin and Kaia have refrained from talking about their relationship in the press. In May 2022, during an interview with GQ Hype (opens in new tab) the Elvis star was asked about his girlfriend, to which he replied: "I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."

Whilst keeping tight-lipped, the couple have put on an amorous display at public events together. Most recently, Kaia supported Austin at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party held on February 25. Sources told Page Six (opens in new tab) that the pair were “making out all night”. Kaia and Austin both attended the same event back in March last year.

A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The two left it some time before making their public debut as a couple. It was the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) who first spotted the two together in December 2021. Kaia and Austin were seen attending a yoga class on a sunny Sunday morning and heading off together in Kaia's car afterwards.

Confirmation followed not long after via Us Weekly (opens in new tab), with a source telling the publication that the two are more than just friends. "They are low-key dating. It’s still very new," they said.

Further paparazzi snaps confirm that Kaia and Austin are still going strong in early 2022, with the two spotted on a romantic walk together on Valentine's Day in London. Just Jared (opens in new tab) spotted them out and about with alfresco snacks. The next day the couple flew back to New York.

Fast forward to May 2022 and fans finally see the two step out together on the red carpet - which in Hollywood means 'making it official'. Austin and Kaia chose the Met Gala as the event to confirm their relationship. The two were all smiles and couldn't keep their eyes off each other.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make red carpet debut at Met Gala 2022 https://t.co/ublRn8fNPH pic.twitter.com/CcQQjm29IjMay 2, 2022 See more

Later that month, fans see the couple together again - this time at the annual Cannes Film Festival. Austin is there for the premiere of his film Elvis and joining him for the viewing is girlfriend Kaia. After the high of the audience standing ovation, the two are snapped kissing in celebration.

Over the next six months, the couple maintain a pretty low profile with the odd incognito walk here and paparazzi capture there. Luckily 2023 brings with it the annual film awards season and plenty of opportunities to see the couple together again. We've got our fingers crossed for a sighting at this year's Oscars ceremony.

(Image credit: Getty)

Austin Butler - Previous Girlfriends

Kaia isn't the only famous girlfriend Austin Butler has had. In fact, the movie star's romantic history includes a reported dalliance with Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge and a long term relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens are believed to have started dating in late 2011 and were together for 9 years, calling it quits in 2020. During their relationship the two were regulars together on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty)

Whilst neither party confirmed the split publicly, Austin did have this to say when asked about their time together in a GQ interview. "Life is full of changes, and you've got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing," he said.

As for his 'relationship' with Olivia DeJonge - that remains unconfirmed. Reports surfaced that the two were seen cuddled up together at a movie theatre (opens in new tab) around the time of Elvis filming. Neither have publicly commented on any relationship of the sort.

Video of the Week