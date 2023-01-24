When are the Oscars in 2023? Date, host and nominations list

It's THE award ceremony of all award ceremonies. Here's when the Oscars take place in 2023 and details of how to watch the show in the UK.

Red carpet glamour, emotional acceptance speeches and who could forget last year's show where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock (opens in new tab)?. The annual Academy Awards ceremony brings as much drama and attention as the films nominated. This year's contenders include a Best Actor nod for Austin Butler for Elvis (opens in new tab) (which is now streaming in the UK and US (opens in new tab)) and British actress Andrea Riseborough recognised for her role in gripping indie flick To Leslie (opens in new tab).

We've shared the Oscar nominations list below, so you can start your viewing and critique before the Oscars starts, plus details of how you can watch the ceremony in the UK.

When are the Oscars in 2023?

The 95th Academy Awards (also known as The Oscars) take place on Sunday 13 March 2023. For viewers in the UK the ceremony will start at 1am on Monday 14 March.

This year's ceremony will be broadcast around the world from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. A plethora of big names from the world of film and TV are sure to be in attendance, including Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Lady Gaga who are all up for awards in this year's ceremony.

How to watch The Oscars in the UK

The Oscars 2023 will be available to watch in the UK via Sky Cinema Oscars (channel 302). You'll need to be a Sky customer to be able to tune in.

You can choose between six different Sky TV membership options (opens in new tab), with prices starting from £24 and rising to £46 for their 18 month contracts.

In the US, The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC. Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV will also be streaming the show.

If you're not willing to pay to view The Oscars, you can always wait to the morning after when many of the acceptance speeches will be available to watch on Youtube.

Who is hosting the Oscars in 2023?

American talk show host Jimmy Fallon returns to present the 95th Academy Awards. This will be the third time the 48-year-old has hosted The Oscars, having headed up proceedings in 2022 and 2021.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel shared. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."

Bill Kramer, CEO and Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said of the host's appointment: "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide."

Oscars - 2023 nominations list

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Todd Field – Tár

Stephen Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Bill Nighy – Living

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer - Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Macrel the Shell with Shoes on

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

The Sea Beast

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Original Song

“Applause” by Diane Warren - Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop - Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani - RRR

“This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski - Everything Everywhere All at Once

See the full list of 2023 nominees via the Academy Awards website (opens in new tab)

