When are the Oscars in 2023? Date, host and nominations list
It's the big one!
It's THE award ceremony of all award ceremonies. Here's when the Oscars take place in 2023 and details of how to watch the show in the UK.
Red carpet glamour, emotional acceptance speeches and who could forget last year's show where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock (opens in new tab)?. The annual Academy Awards ceremony brings as much drama and attention as the films nominated. This year's contenders include a Best Actor nod for Austin Butler for Elvis (opens in new tab) (which is now streaming in the UK and US (opens in new tab)) and British actress Andrea Riseborough recognised for her role in gripping indie flick To Leslie (opens in new tab).
We've shared the Oscar nominations list below, so you can start your viewing and critique before the Oscars starts, plus details of how you can watch the ceremony in the UK.
When are the Oscars in 2023?
The 95th Academy Awards (also known as The Oscars) take place on Sunday 13 March 2023. For viewers in the UK the ceremony will start at 1am on Monday 14 March.
This year's ceremony will be broadcast around the world from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. A plethora of big names from the world of film and TV are sure to be in attendance, including Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Lady Gaga who are all up for awards in this year's ceremony.
How to watch The Oscars in the UK
The Oscars 2023 will be available to watch in the UK via Sky Cinema Oscars (channel 302). You'll need to be a Sky customer to be able to tune in.
You can choose between six different Sky TV membership options (opens in new tab), with prices starting from £24 and rising to £46 for their 18 month contracts.
In the US, The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC. Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV will also be streaming the show.
If you're not willing to pay to view The Oscars, you can always wait to the morning after when many of the acceptance speeches will be available to watch on Youtube.
Who is hosting the Oscars in 2023?
American talk show host Jimmy Fallon returns to present the 95th Academy Awards. This will be the third time the 48-year-old has hosted The Oscars, having headed up proceedings in 2022 and 2021.
"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," Kimmel shared. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."
Bill Kramer, CEO and Janet Yang, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said of the host's appointment: "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide."
Oscars - 2023 nominations list
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Todd Field – Tár
- Stephen Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Best Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Best Leading Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer - Top Gun: Maverick
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
- Macrel the Shell with Shoes on
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- The Sea Beast
Best Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Original Song
- “Applause” by Diane Warren - Tell It Like a Woman
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop - Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani - RRR
- “This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski - Everything Everywhere All at Once
See the full list of 2023 nominees via the Academy Awards website (opens in new tab)
