Australian Traitors: How to watch, who's host and how many episodes are there?

Fans of the tense psychological adventure show Traitors will be delighted to know that a new season of Australian Traitors has dropped as we look at how to watch, who's host and how many episodes are there?

The UK version of Traitors - the BBC One show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman - has been such a hit with viewers that the BBC has snapped up rights to air the Australian version of the show.

While the UK show was filmed in the Scottish Highlands, this time, it will see a group of contestants arrive at a historic luxury hotel in the Southern Highlands in New South Wales, as Faithful contestants – hoping to share a prize fund worth up to A$250,000.

Amongst them are the Traitors – a group of four contestants selected by the show's host on the first day, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful’s and claim the prize for themselves.



For those who are new to The Traitors, it is a psychological reality game show centred around tactics, betrayal, suspicion and manipulation. Should the Faithful contestants eliminate all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund. If a Traitor makes it to the end, they steal the money.

As we look at all you need to know about the new show...

How can I watch Australian Traitors in the UK?

You can watch Australian Traitors in the UK by tuning in to BBC Three on Mondays and Tuesdays only at 8pm or streaming the boxset on BBC iPlayer. Nasfim Haque, head of content for BBC Three said, “The Traitors is an addictively fiendish format and I am so pleased that viewers can get their summer fix of treachery and suspicion as we head Down Under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and iPlayer.”

Who is host of Traitors Australia?

Rodger Corser is host of Traitors Australia. He previously starred in Australian soap Home & Away where he played the character of Dr. Hugh Sullivan but he is best-known for his portrayals of Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Owen in the Nine Network crime mini-series Underbelly. Rodger is married to Renae Berry. The pair married in 2007 and now have three children together.

A post shared by Channel 10 (@channel10au) A photo posted by on

How many episodes of Traitors are there in Australia?

There are 12 episodes of Traitors in Australia, and all 12 episodes are available to watch as a boxset - perfect for either binge watching or watching at your leisure. And a second season has since been announced. Rodger teased, "It’s less about the “about to be murdered” in the background and more about the fine art on the walls. The new season of Traitors Australia Coming Soon to 10 and 10 Play.

A post shared by rodger corser (@rodgercorser) A photo posted by on

Aside from tuning in to Traitors you might want to check out these best Prime Day Baby deals at goodto.com ahead of the event.