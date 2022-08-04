Where is Home & Away filmed?
Fans of the Australian-based soap are wondering where is Home & Away filmed?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Fans of Australian soaps are mourning the loss of Neighbours after it was axed (opens in new tab) following 37 years of shows and now fans are wondering where is Home & Away filmed?
The long-standing soap, currently in its 34th year, has an army of supporters who tune in each night to watch the latest instalment of their favourite characters.
It's not the only show to be filmed in Australia, there's Married At First Sight Australia (opens in new tab) and I'm A Celeb 2022 returns Down Under (opens in new tab) this year.
But some fans are wondering where the lights, camera and action takes place as we look at all you need to know...
Where is Home & Away filmed?
Home & Away is filmed in Palm Beach, Sydney, New South Wales and Redfern and has been the location ever since the series started in 1988. It's understood that the production crew loves how well it captures the beauty of New South Wales while making a picture-perfect fictional town.
There are two main locations where Home & Away is filmed - one is the studio in Redfern and the other is Sydney's Palm beach where most of the outdoor scenes at Summer Bay are filmed.
While there is no public access to, or tours of, the Redfern studios, the outdoor sets (Palm Beach) are accessible to the public.
And fans of the soap who would like to visit the area can visit australia.com to see all the details of as special guided tour that you can take of the filming different locations.
Are the houses in Home & Away real?
The houses in Home & Away are not real, except for the Summer Bay House which is located on the Jackaroo Ranch, north-west of Sydney. Meanwhile, the soaps famous Pier Diner is actually the Boat House Palm Beach and on warm, clear days it has long queues with fans and locals waiting to taste its plentiful, contemporary menu that is said to be worth the wait.
Where is the caravan park filmed in Home & Away?
The caravan park in Home & away is filmed on the Jackaroo Ranch, north-west of Sydney. The original house and adjacent caravan park was destroyed in a real-life bush fire back in December 2002 so stock footage of the house exterior had to be used instead until 2015 when a replica of the house was built on the same land as the original.
Home & Away airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm, Channel 5+1 at 2.45pm, on 5* at 6pm-6.30pm, 5*+1 at 7pm-7.30pm.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant again almost two years after losing son Jack
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where can I watch Marriage? Nicola Walker new BBC drama release date and cast confirmed
Marriage is a new drama starring Nicola Walker as fans want to know when it starts.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where was Keep Breathing filmed and can you visit Inuvik in real life?
After shooting to number one on Netflix, fans want to know where was Keep Breathing filmed and whether you can visit the locations in real life.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where to watch The Great in the UK - plus season 2 cast and filming details
As it continues to impress critics and pick up award nominations, viewers want to know where to watch The Great in the UK, plus who is in the cast.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Is Big Brother coming back for 2023 and what are the auditions like?
Big Brother is making a come back in 2023
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start? All you need to know as filming date confirmed
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start? The date that filming kicks off has been confirmed
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Good Neighbour - is it based on a true story?
Fans are wondering if The Good Neighbour is fact or fiction.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why does Matt Baker commentate gymnastics and was he a gymnast himself?
Why does Matt Baker commentate on gymnastics and was he a gymnast himself?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How to Change Your Mind on Netflix: Episodes, release date and Michael Pollan explained
How to Change You Mind - inside Netflix's new American docuseries by Michael Pollan.
By Selina Maycock • Published