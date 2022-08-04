GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of Australian soaps are mourning the loss of Neighbours after it was axed (opens in new tab) following 37 years of shows and now fans are wondering where is Home & Away filmed?

The long-standing soap, currently in its 34th year, has an army of supporters who tune in each night to watch the latest instalment of their favourite characters.

It's not the only show to be filmed in Australia, there's Married At First Sight Australia (opens in new tab) and I'm A Celeb 2022 returns Down Under (opens in new tab) this year.

But some fans are wondering where the lights, camera and action takes place as we look at all you need to know...

Where is Home & Away filmed?

Home & Away is filmed in Palm Beach, Sydney, New South Wales and Redfern and has been the location ever since the series started in 1988. It's understood that the production crew loves how well it captures the beauty of New South Wales while making a picture-perfect fictional town.

There are two main locations where Home & Away is filmed - one is the studio in Redfern and the other is Sydney's Palm beach where most of the outdoor scenes at Summer Bay are filmed.

While there is no public access to, or tours of, the Redfern studios, the outdoor sets (Palm Beach) are accessible to the public.

And fans of the soap who would like to visit the area can visit australia.com to see all the details of as special guided tour that you can take of the filming different locations.

(Image credit: Channel 5 Pictures PA Mediaselect)

Are the houses in Home & Away real?

The houses in Home & Away are not real, except for the Summer Bay House which is located on the Jackaroo Ranch, north-west of Sydney. Meanwhile, the soaps famous Pier Diner is actually the Boat House Palm Beach and on warm, clear days it has long queues with fans and locals waiting to taste its plentiful, contemporary menu that is said to be worth the wait.

(Image credit: Channel 5/ PA Mediaselect)

Where is the caravan park filmed in Home & Away?

The caravan park in Home & away is filmed on the Jackaroo Ranch, north-west of Sydney. The original house and adjacent caravan park was destroyed in a real-life bush fire back in December 2002 so stock footage of the house exterior had to be used instead until 2015 when a replica of the house was built on the same land as the original.

(Image credit: Channel 5 / PA Mediaselect)

Home & Away airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm, Channel 5+1 at 2.45pm, on 5* at 6pm-6.30pm, 5*+1 at 7pm-7.30pm.