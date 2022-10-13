Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco confirms she's pregnant with her first child and reveals gender

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has confirmed she is pregnant with her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first child and reveals the gender.

The American couple, who attended the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California last month, are set to become parents as Kaley announces she is expecting a baby girl (opens in new tab) next year.

Their happy news comes just five months after the pair went public with their relationship.

In sharing their "blessed" news, Kaley uploaded a series of snaps taken including holding a handful of pregnancy tests (opens in new tab), sweet loved-up snaps of them holding mama bear and papa bear mugs, and cake from their gender reveal (opens in new tab) party.

She captioned the collection of photographs, "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kaley, who teased a Big Bang Theory reunion (opens in new tab), will have her hands full in 2023 with the arrival of her little one.

The actress has been married twice - first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting, whom she divorced in 2016 and she was also previously married to Karl Cook (opens in new tab) in 2018 but the couple split in September 2021 after three years of marriage. She shared in an interview with Variety that she threw herself an intervention following their split and called it “a super dark time.

But now the future is brighter and her new partner Tommy - an American actor best known for playing the roles of Jonathan Randall in the CBS television series Guiding Light. But the couple are unlikely to tie the knot as Kaley admitted back in April this year, she "will never get married again" but would like to find a "long-lasting relationship or a partnership". And she has done just that with her baby daddy Tommy.

A post shared by Tom Pelphrey (@tommypelphrey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Tommy also shared their baby news with his followers on Instagram and captioned it, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Friends and fans have sent their congratulations to the couple.

One wrote, "Ahh congratulations beauty! This love baby will be soooo blessed to have you as a mom! You’re going to be amazing."

Another put, "Wow congratulations!!! So happy for you two!!💕💕💕 girls are the best!!"

And a third follower added, "OMG! Congratulations and announced through cake!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Kaley isn't the only cast member of Big Bang Theory to start a family in recent years, her co-star Johnny Galecki 's girlfriend Alaina Meyer was expecting the arrival of his first child in 2019.