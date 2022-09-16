GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.

The Gossip Girl Star revealed the exciting news by proudly debuting her blossoming baby bump, while wearing a gold, sequinned Valentino dress. Blake beamed as she posed for photographs, with one hand on her bump.

She and Ryan, who tied the knot in 2012, already share three daughters together named James, Inez and Betty and are now expecting baby number four - though no word yet on the gender.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)

After spotting Blake’s beautiful bump debut, fans were quick to share their excitement online.

One tweeted, "Aaaah Blake Lively is pregnant again! She looks so amazing! I'm so happy for her and Ryan!"

While another enthusiastically commented, “BLAKE LIVELY IS PREGNANT AND SHE LOOKS ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS I'M GONNA CRY.”

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Taylor Hill)

A third remarked, “Omg Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child. James, Inez and Betty are going to have another sibling to add to their gang.”

A fourth fan then took a moment to appreciate Blake’s past red carpet announcements (opens in new tab), writing, “Pregnant Blake Lively and Red Carpet is a love story.”

This news comes after Ryan, who stars as Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed that he was planning to take a break from acting, to focus on his family.

He told Linkedin News (opens in new tab) in 2021 that it was the 'perfect time' to take a step back, adding, "Well, I’ve done a lot of [acting], the biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids."

Before adding that he just wants to 'live life like a normal human' with his wife and children.

Congrats Blake and Ryan!