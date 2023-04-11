Where does Ryan Reynolds live? Details of his new Wrexham home

With news of the star splashing the cash on a new property, we've shared where Ryan Reynolds lives with his wife Blake Lively.

He made a name for himself in La La land, starring in films such as Deadpool, The Proposal, The Green Lantern and Just Friends, but for the past two years the 46-year-old actor has had everyone talking about his newest and slightly unexpected career venture - managing a football club in Wales.

Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC (opens in new tab) back in February 2021 with friend and fellow screen star Rob McElhenney. The two's quest to buy and manage the ailing Welsh side was first documented in a Disney+ documentary series, that was so successful, a Welcome to Wrexham season 2 (opens in new tab) is currently in the works. Reynolds has certainly been a hit with home fans and has appeared in the crowd at many a Wrexham game this year. In fact the Deadpool actor seems so fond of North Wales that he's said to have bought a property there, to share with his wife and his children - including Blake and Ryan's fourth child (opens in new tab) who arrived earlier this year. We've shared all the details to know on Ryan's main residence and reported Wrexham move.

Where does Ryan Reynolds live?

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, live in a $5 million (£4.3 million) mansion in the Pound RIdge neighbourhood of New York. The couple live here with their four children - James, eight, Betty, six, and Inez, three, plus their fourth baby who was born earlier this year.

The property has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, boasting 11.65 acres of space. The family home has a country-style design throughout, with the outside having grey panels and a large, double wooden door entrance. Blake and Ryan also have a traditional British telephone box - painted dark green - on their driveway.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A tour of the property (opens in new tab) also features a separate guest house and barn - that no doubt comes in handy when entertaining. The couple bought their house back in 2012, six months after they began dating. Famous neighbours include Martha Stewart, actress Glen Close and Ralph Lauren.

In September 2022, Taylor Swift fans were convinced that her music video All Too Well: The Short Film was actually filmed at Blake and Ryan's home (opens in new tab). Eagle-eyed fans claim that the stain glass window in the video is the same one that was spotted in one of Blake's Instagram posts (opens in new tab). It would make sense, seeing as Taylor is a close friend of the couple and Gossip Girl star - however the theory has never been confirmed.

Fun Fact: “All Too Well: The Short Film” leaving the red scarf scene was filmed at Blake Lively's house. pic.twitter.com/AG26xeizbBSeptember 18, 2022 See more

Where has Ryan Reynolds bought a house in Wrexham?

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly bought a £1.5million home in the Welsh village of Marford. The four-bedroom property is just five miles away from the Wrexham football ground which Reynolds co-owns.

A source told the Sun (opens in new tab): "Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road. The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up!"

According to Wales Directory (opens in new tab): "The village of Marford sits in the Welsh Borderlands between the ancient city of Chester and the Welsh town of Wrexham. Marford is famous for its strange looking Gothic cottages, and indeed several of the houses including the Trevor Arms are reputed to have crucifixes or crosses, some in the form of cross-shaped windows, built into the very fabric of the buildings to protect the inhabitants from evil spirits.

"Lady Margaret Blackbourne is the phantom concerned; she was cruelly murdered by her husband in the 18th century and her unhappy spirit took to wandering through the village, terrifying the inhabitants," the website reads. It alleges that Lady Margaret's ghost is still sometimes seen today.

Local Marford man & his mate at Town Hall in Wrexham 😀 @wrexham @VancityReynolds @RMcElhenney 👍⚽🥅🏆🤞 pic.twitter.com/wtVxwuyZYyApril 10, 2023 See more

With Ryan's visits to Wrexham increasing since he bought ownership of the club (in November 2020), it makes sense that the star would want a base near the football club's grounds.

Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (of Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame) were at the ground on Bank Holiday Monday (April 10) to watch Wrexham take on Notts County in a important National League clash.

Wrexham won the game 3-2, which certainly increases their chances of a return to the professional ranks of National League Two. The Welsh side's win puts them at the top of the league table, overtaking Notts County - who until the game - had taken the top spot.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), locals celebrated the win at local pub the Red Lion in Marford - which they dubbed the 'Red Ryan' in tribute to the Hollywood star.

Aled Howells, 51, told the publciation: "Ryan and Rob have turned the club around. I'm so glad Ryan is moving to Marford, we'd love to have a pint with him."

With reports of Reynolds having bought a home in Marford, it means that the Red Lion would be the star's local. Perhaps Aled's offer isn't so unrealistic after all.

Video of the Week