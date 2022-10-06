Blue Peter star Simon Thomas’ wife Derrina Jebb has given birth after falling ‘rapidly ill’

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former Blue Peter star Simon Thomas has revealed his wife Derrina Jebb has given birth to their daughter - eight weeks early - after she fell 'rapidly ill'.

Simon is already father to son Ethan whom he had with his late wife Gemma, before she died suddenly in 2017 from cancer (opens in new tab), and he has been married to wife Derrina Jebb (opens in new tab) since 2021.

The couple held a secret wedding ceremony (opens in new tab) attended by close family and friends - including fellow TV presenter Angellica Bell and Simon announced last month that his wife was pregnant with their first child together.

At the time he shared, "Fourteen months ago today, @chrissayburn & @brittanysipling sang this beautiful song of blessing over us. 'There's another little blessing on its way…!" He shared a video featuring clips from their wedding day before their hands slowly revealed the ultrasound scan (opens in new tab).

But his latest arrival didn't run smoothly. Born eight weeks early, Simon shared a snap of Derinna and their baby in hospital to his followers on Instagram and explained, "Not everything in life goes quite according to plan. One moment we think we’ve got eight weeks until our little one arrives; the next, after Derrina fell rapidly ill, we’re suddenly welcoming into the world a very tiny, but hugely precious baby girl weighing just over three pounds.

"The #neonatal team at #stokemandeville hospital were simply incredible and held our hands physically and in spirit the whole way through a very fear filled and stressful day yesterday."

Simon previously admitted he was 'crushed' after his late wife Gemma died three days after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

A post shared by Simon Thomas (@simonthomastv) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He added, "I cannot express how proud and blessed I feel right now - I have a beautiful, brave wife in @derrina , a precious son and now a tiny, wonderful daughter and sister for our boy Ethan. We have a long road ahead of being in hospital for the next few weeks; but we have the best team around us. Thank you Stoke Mandeville and thank you #nhs for being there for us and thank you God for blessing us as a family so much."

Both friends and fans have flooded his profile with messages of congratulations.

Former Blue Peter host Matt Baker wrote, "Sending lots of love to you all X"

Richard Bacon put, "Brilliant Simon, that’s wonderful. Congratulations."

And another friend put, "Lovely to see you briefly at the weekend. And so good to see your little girl and wonderful wife are ok. Love to you all xx"

Congratulations!