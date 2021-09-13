Britney Spears confirms she’s engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Britney Spears has revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a cute video shared on her Instagram.

This happy news follows a long legal battle over Britney’s conservatorship which was in place for 13 years.

The pop icon dubbed this year one of the hardest of her life and in a court hearing in June, Britney claimed the conservatorship was preventing her and Sam from marrying and starting a family.

She has since scored a major legal win, with her father, Jamie Spears, filing to end the conservatorship and is now engaged to her longtime partner, Sam.

Britney, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex Kevin Federline, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, posting a video of herself and Sam, showing off her gorgeous, diamond engagement ring.

She captioned the video with, ‘I can’t f*****g believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!’

In the sweet footage, Sam asks Britney if she likes her ring, to which she screams, ‘Yes!’

Fans rushed to the post to congratulate and share their support for the singer,

One wrote, ‘CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! WE ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU!’

Another said, ‘Congrats Britney!!!❤️❤️❤️’

And a third commented with, ‘BRIDNEYYYYYYY 🥺 💍’

Even Paris Hilton shared her support, writing, ‘Congratulations love!! 😍 So happy for you! Welcome to the club! 👰🏼 💍’

The video now has over 2.4 million likes and thousands of congratulatory comments. Sam has also shared a snap of them kissing, with Britney showing off her engagement ring, and captioned it with two emojis, ‘🤴 👸.’

The couple first met back in 2016 on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video and have now been together for five years.

Sam’s manager Brandon Cohen also confirmed the engagement news to People, saying, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”

Congratulations Britney and Sam!