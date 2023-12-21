Cameron Diaz is trying to normalise couples sleeping in separate bedrooms - and one fan claims ‘it saved our marriage’

Cameron Diaz has revealed she wants to noralise couples sleeping in separate rooms, and we think it might just catch on as one couple has claimed 'it saved our marriage'.

We all know someone who sleeps next to a partner who snores or hogs the duvet in the night, and if you don't get a proper night's sleep it can leave you feeling tired. But if you try and approach the controversial topic with your other half, you can be met with a hostile response or complete denial that it's even a problem.

But now Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz has thrown open the discussion of couples sleeping in separate rooms. Even though she doesn't sleep separately herself - claiming husband Benji Madden is 'wonderful' - she's planted the seed of the importance of a good night's sleep in our minds.

Speaking to Molly Sims on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Cameron, 51, said, "We should normalize separate bedrooms."

She went on to reveal her ideal sleeping arrangements at one point were not just separate bedrooms, "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go to sleep in my room, and you sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

Before teasing that she used to want a "bedroom in the middle" where she and a theoretical partner (not Benji) "can convene for relations".

“I said that before I got married. I don’t feel that way now, because my husband is so wonderful," she clarified.

Cameron married Benji in 2015 and they welcomed daughter Raddix in 2020.

During a sit-down with Gucci Westman, the star said that she '[loves] being a mother' and that it's become 'the best, best, best part of my life'.

She continued, "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

She retired from acting in 2018 to focus on her family but made a shock return to the limelight to shoot the Netflix film Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx, before re-retiring when filming stopped.

And her latest comments about normalising couples sleeping separately have been welcomed by fans.

One fan wrote, "I completely agree with her! I need my peace, quiet and darkness when I sleep, no need for anyone to disturb me with snoring, pulling the sheets, etc. It’s the most important eight hours of my day, so leave me alone in peace - it’s best for my physical and mental health and everybody else!"

Another fan said, "My wife and I have had separate bedrooms for sleeping and private time for 49 years. We go to sleep at different hours, she watches different TV shows, and I'm on the computer late at night. It always worked for us. We still love each other."

And a third admitted it saved their marriage and spiced up the relationship. "Highly recommended!! Did it for over 20 years and it saved our marriage. Between snoring, needing space and time out just to regroup. Creativity definitely played a part in get-togethers which actually added spice."

A fourth fan pointed out, "That’s how the Royals sleep. I would like my own wing," in reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who notably slept in separate rooms.

But others disagree, stating, "This isn't the 50s, if you need to sleep separately from your husband, there's something seriously wrong with the marriage."

Couples looking for a solution to get more sleep, if everything including how to stop snoring has failed, might want to consider a few options to distance themselves from a partner at night without moving to another part of the house;

Multi-tog duvets - duvets like this Slumberdown Made For You Two Double Duvet are perfect for couples who claim they are either too hot or two cold. Half of the duvet is thinner for those who are more hot blooded, while the thicker side is perfect for partners who always say they're cold.

- duvets like this Slumberdown Made For You Two Double Duvet are perfect for couples who claim they are either too hot or two cold. Half of the duvet is thinner for those who are more hot blooded, while the thicker side is perfect for partners who always say they're cold. Sleeping head to toe - if snoring is disrupting you, one thing you can try is sleeping head to toe in the bed (providing your partner keeps their feet still as you don't want to end up with a black eye)

- if snoring is disrupting you, one thing you can try is sleeping head to toe in the bed (providing your partner keeps their feet still as you don't want to end up with a black eye) Anti-snoring aids - nasal strips, anti-snoring device mouth guards or Asonor nasal spray can be effective and low-cost ways of reducing snoring.

nasal strips, anti-snoring device mouth guards or Asonor nasal spray can be effective and low-cost ways of reducing snoring. Earplugs - a pair of soft foam earplugs can give you that noise-free night you've always dreamed of.

a pair of soft foam earplugs can give you that noise-free night you've always dreamed of. Sleep mask - blackout sleep masks are perfect for drowning out the light from gaps in the curtain, or if your partner loves to watch a movie on their phone in bed, you don't get disturbed by the flashing light coming from the screen.

