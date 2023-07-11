Chelsee Healey is pregnant with her second baby as she admits she's 'shocked' but 'excited'

Chelsee Healey is pregnant with her second child as she admits she's 'shocked' but 'excited'.

The soap star, who is best known for playing Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks, has opened up on her unplanned pregnancy, saying it's a "nice accident".

Chelsee, who is already mum to daughter Coco, five, with her ex Jack Molloy, told Closer magazine, "I'm so excited to be pregnant again. I feel like the timing is just right."

"I adored my bump last time with Coco, I've actually missed it."

She added, "The pregnancy wasn’t planned, it’s what I call a nice accident."

A post shared by Closer Magazine/Closer Online (@closeronline) A photo posted by on

Sine the news broke, Chelsee has shared snaps of her growing baby bump on Instagram. One shows her wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans as she poses with her first-born, in matching outfits.

She also shared snaps of her baby ultrasound scan and captioned it, "Baby Number 2. I am Not Sure me Or the world Is Ready For Another Coco! But WE are more than Ready. For as Long as Coco could talk she has asked for a baby sitster or brother

Feel beyond blessed to be giving her her wish and being a mummy of 2 and I can’t wait to have another baba to Love unconditionally. We cannot wait to meet you Our Baby Love."

A post shared by Unleashed Talent Management (@unleashedtalent) A photo posted by on

And fans have sent their messages of congratulations to the star. One fan wrote, "Love it, you're a great mum and I can't wait for Coco to be a big sister."

A second fan put, "Oh my gosh congratulations gorgeous bet Coco can’t wait."

While a third fan added, "Congratulations!! Think you'll have another mini me!!"

Who is Chelsee Healey's baby father?

Chelsee Healey's baby father to her first-born daughter Coco is her ex Jack Molloy and although the pair are not together, they "amicably" co-parent. But the baby father to her second child has not yet been confirmed. Chelsee has previously been linked to Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) back in 2011, in 2020 she was linked to the late Jake McLean who died last year in a car crash.

She previously told The Daily Star, "It’s no secret that I’m single but Jack will always be there for Coco. We’ve not been together for a while and she goes to London every other weekend to be with her dad. We’re still friends.”

She added, "All I want to do is be the best mum that I can be to Coco. Since having her my priorities have completely changed and of course, you want to set the best example that you can."

If you're a mum like Chelsee, you might like to check out the best Prime Day baby deals at goodto.com