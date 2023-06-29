Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome their fourth child via surrogate and reveal unusual name
The couple admit they are "so happy to tell the world he is here"
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate as they reveal his unusual name.
The couple, who are already parents to daughter Luna, seven, son miles, five and seven-month-old rainbow baby daughter Esti, who was born in January this year, announced that they had secretly welcomed another child but this time via surrogate.
And not only have they given their baby son an unusual baby name but they've also dedicated his middle name to his birth mother Alexandra, calling him Wren Alexander Stephens.
Chrissy shared, "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," and referenced their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Chrissy got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time.
"And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."
She continued, "Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
Their happy news comes just months after Chrissy gave birth to rainbow baby Esti following the loss of her third baby Jack. And Chrissy explains in a lengthy Instagram post how she wanted to have four children "For as long as I can remember" telling fans sweetly, "As a little girl, two glow worms and two cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."
She explained how she thought she "wouldn't be able to carry any more children" of her own so reached out to a surrogacy whilst trying to get pregnant one more time.
Chrissy finally fell pregnant again following IVF and then tried an embryo transfer with her surrogate but it didn't survive. However her surrogate found success with the second embryo transfer.
Chrissy went on to reveal that she’d gotten to witness as the “most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate,” gave birth “just minutes before midnight” on 19 June.
And she's given fans the first glimpse of their new baby.
Fans have shared their congratulations at the news. One fan wrote, "So amazing for your new family!!!! Can’t wait to watch you all grow together!"
Another fan put, "Congratulations. Beautiful story."
And a third fan added, "Congratulations on your double blessing!!! Everything about this is so beautiful!"
Congratulations!
