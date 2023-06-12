Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper welcomes his second child as he shares unusual baby name

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has welcomed his second child and shared the unusual baby name with fans.

The reality TV star, who shot to fame after appearing in season 2 and the upcoming season 3 of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime, is already dad to son Oscar with partner Taya, has welcomed his second child a girl.

And as he gave fans the first glimpse of his newborn daughter, he revealed her unique moniker as he posted a photograph of him cradling her in his arms.

Taking time out from Clarkson's farm, In an Instagram post he shared, "Welcome to the world. Willa Grace Cooper. Born in CHIPPING NORTON.”

And fans have sent congratulations to the TV star and his expanding family.

One fan put, "Congratulations to your new little miracle"

Another fan put, "Beautiful name. Congratulations!"

While a third fan added, "Congratulations to you all, a little daddy’s girl, she will keep you in check Kaleb."

Fans have previously comment on Kaleb's son being his "double" after he shared a selfie of them together captioned, "Good morning" to which fans pointed out "your double Cooper", "Two peas in a pod!" and "So like Daddy" with another adding "very cute".

But Kaleb will have to squeeze in his daddy duties like dealing with a baby waking at 5am as he gets used to his newborn sleep schedule, as he's heading on tour next year, with The World According to Kaleb, starting February 22nd starting in Nottingham Concert Hall.

He has previously been to 10 Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the Farm to Fork initiative.

Kaleb's parents split up when he was a child and it kick-started his farm work, as at the age of just 15 he considered himself the "man of the house" and used the money he made from his tractor business to contribute to his mum's bills.

And he says it "saved him". In an interview with the Sunday Times, he said, "Farming is all I've ever wanted to do... My mum and dad split up when I was a kid, and I threw myself into the work so I didn't have to deal with that."

And now he's a dad, he has claimed he has a harder job working with Jeremy Clarkson, "If you think that teaching young kids is hard, you try teaching a 62-year-old who never listens," he added.

