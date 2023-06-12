Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper welcomes his second child as he shares unusual baby name
The reality TV star has shared a sweet snap of him cradling his newborn baby
Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has welcomed his second child and shared the unusual baby name with fans.
The reality TV star, who shot to fame after appearing in season 2 and the upcoming season 3 of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime, is already dad to son Oscar with partner Taya, has welcomed his second child a girl.
And as he gave fans the first glimpse of his newborn daughter, he revealed her unique moniker as he posted a photograph of him cradling her in his arms.
Taking time out from Clarkson's farm, In an Instagram post he shared, "Welcome to the world. Willa Grace Cooper. Born in CHIPPING NORTON.”
And fans have sent congratulations to the TV star and his expanding family.
One fan put, "Congratulations to your new little miracle"
Another fan put, "Beautiful name. Congratulations!"
While a third fan added, "Congratulations to you all, a little daddy’s girl, she will keep you in check Kaleb."
A post shared by Kaleb Cooper (@cooper_kaleb)
A photo posted by on
Fans have previously comment on Kaleb's son being his "double" after he shared a selfie of them together captioned, "Good morning" to which fans pointed out "your double Cooper", "Two peas in a pod!" and "So like Daddy" with another adding "very cute".
A post shared by Kaleb Cooper (@cooper_kaleb)
A photo posted by on
But Kaleb will have to squeeze in his daddy duties like dealing with a baby waking at 5am as he gets used to his newborn sleep schedule, as he's heading on tour next year, with The World According to Kaleb, starting February 22nd starting in Nottingham Concert Hall.
He has previously been to 10 Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the Farm to Fork initiative.
Kaleb's parents split up when he was a child and it kick-started his farm work, as at the age of just 15 he considered himself the "man of the house" and used the money he made from his tractor business to contribute to his mum's bills.
And he says it "saved him". In an interview with the Sunday Times, he said, "Farming is all I've ever wanted to do... My mum and dad split up when I was a kid, and I threw myself into the work so I didn't have to deal with that."
And now he's a dad, he has claimed he has a harder job working with Jeremy Clarkson, "If you think that teaching young kids is hard, you try teaching a 62-year-old who never listens," he added.
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Jessie J's gorgeous baby's name revealed as singer posts new photo of adorable newborn
Jessie J has confirmed the name of her newborn son in a touching Instagram post, much to the delight of her adoring fans
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Exact date McDonald’s is adding fan favourite McFlurry flavour to menus revealed
The rumours are true, McDonald's is bringing the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry to the UK and Ireland...
By Selina Maycock • Published