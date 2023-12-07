Claudia Winkleman admits the real reason she’s cutting back her workload, and it’s a growing trend among parents

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she's making this ultimate personal sacrifice to spend more time with her kids, and it's something you might want to consider.

It's common for parents to take time off from work through paternity leave in the first few days and weeks of a new baby and now there's a growing number of people taking leave to look after their teenagers - and you might wonder what is teen-ternity leave?

Claudia is the latest celebrity to put her family first when it comes to juggling parenting and her work, it's been reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William had a savvy 'life plan' to help balance family life with royal duties by cutting back on the number of overseas tours so that they could be at home for their children.

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host has announced that she is stepping down from BBC Radio 2 after 15 years. The station announced the news on its official Instagram, with the caption, "We have some news. Claudia Winkleman announced this morning live on Radio 2 that she has decided to step down from her Saturday show (10am-1pm). Claudia will present her last weekly programme on the station in March 2024. Thank you Claudia!"

Claudia is a mum-of-three to son Jake, 19, daughter Matilda, 16, and son Arthur, 11, with husband Kris. Having first joined Radio 2 station back in 2008 when she hosted Hot Gossip, a comedy quiz series, she went on to host the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show on Fridays and in 2016 presented her self-titled show on Sundays (7pm-9pm), before moving to her latest slot on Saturday Mornings in February 2021.

Giving fans a reason for her shock departure, Claudia said in a statement which was also shared at the time the news broke, "I absolutely love Radio 2 and it's been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners and the one and only Sally Traffic.

"The truth is my children are growing up inordinately fast so I have decided to follow them around at home before they leave for good. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show, I will continue to visit with badly made biscuits and will pester the bosses to present the odd special."

A post shared by BBC Radio 2 A photo posted by bbcradio2 on

And fans of Claudia and her show are gutted by the news. One fan wrote, "I am devastated. Claudia Winkleman you are the best presenter, every morning spent listening to you on the radio makes a great day even better and a worse day so much better. Truly mean that. Thank YOU for the hours of laughter and joy. You are a very special presenter."

Another fan added, "couldn’t agree more".

And a third fan said, "Omg didn't see this one coming, can we have Nicky in x" suggesting she be replaced by Nicky Chapman, who left BBC Radio 2 earlier this year.

In other Entertainment news, there are 15 ways Netflix’s Leo tackles the anxieties of modern parenting - and #9 is an important lesson for everyone and BBC Three's Such Brave Girls shows us how the mistakes our mothers make will continue to be passed down to our daughters - it's uncomfortable viewing, but our TV critic loved it.