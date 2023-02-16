Is Nicki Chapman leaving BBC Radio 2? All you need to know
The presenter has said her goodbyes to her early morning listeners.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Nicki Chapman is the latest radio presenter to reveal she is hanging up her headphones as she bids farewell to her early morning show as fans wonder is Nicki Chapman leaving BBC Radio 2?
Nicki's announcement comes after Ken Bruce (opens in new tab), Steve Wright (opens in new tab), Paul O'Grady (opens in new tab) and even Vanessa Feltz (opens in new tab) revealed they were leaving the station.
The shake up enables younger hosts like Scott Mills to start at Radio 2 (opens in new tab) but the changes appear to have affected it's listeners, as the latest audience figures revealed Radio 2 has reportedly lost just over half a million listeners over 12 months (-3.9%) - amid the ongoing changes.
As fans begin to wonder is Nicki leaving the station for good?
Is Nicki Chapman leaving BBC Radio 2?
No, Nicki Chapman is not leaving BBC Radio 2 altogether, she has just announced she is leaving her early morning show but confirmed she will still be part of the Radio 2 "family" as she bid a fond farewell to her show listeners. She tweeted, "Friday Finale Last time sitting in the hot seat or should that be damn early seat on Massive thanks to all the fabulous late shifters, truckers & early birds who have let me be part of this wonderful community at silly o'clock & for your lovely messages today BBCRadio2."
Fans were quick to ask, "Last time ever?"
This prompted Nicki to clear up any confusion, she replied, "Last time covering early breakfast but pleased to say still part of the R2 Family x."
Friday Finale Last time sitting in the hot seat or should that be damn early seat on @BBCRadio2 ⏰Massive thanks to all the fabulous late shifters, truckers & early birds who have let me be part of this wonderful community at silly o'clock & for your lovely messages today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LSvFUqfamwFebruary 10, 2023
Is Nicki Chapman still married?
Nicki Chapman is married to music producer and Vice President of Sony BMG International, Dave "Shacky" Shackleton. The pair live in Chiswick, London. They don't have any children.
Dave is known in the music industry as "Dave Shack" and was appointed as head of Iron Maiden’s management company Phantom Music in 2013. Among his other achievements, back in 2016, Dave received an alumni award from Lancaster University.
What does Nicki Chapman do now?
Nicki Chapman is still part of the BBC Radio 2 family, she is expected to continue to sit in for Zoe Ball (opens in new tab) on the BBC Breakfast show. She even sat in for Zoe this week, having tweeted to let her fans know, "Back on early doors tomorrow, sitting in for Zoe on the Breakfast Show Join me from 6.30am Our special guest on a Wednesday - author, podcaster & actor BBCRadio2 MrsGiFletcher."
Back on @BBCRadio2 early doors tomorrow, sitting in for Zoe on the Breakfast Show ⏰Join me from 6.30am Our special guest on a Wednesday - author, podcaster & actor @MrsGiFletcher pic.twitter.com/A3yhy3mPMUFebruary 14, 2023
Related BBC Features:
- Who is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2? (opens in new tab)
- Why has Paul O'Grady quit BBC Radio 2 after 14 years? (opens in new tab)
- Why is Mollie King leaving BBC Radio 1? (opens in new tab)
- Who is replacing Scott Mills? (opens in new tab)
- Why is Nick Grimshaw leaving BBC Radio 1? (opens in new tab)
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
UK's favourite Roald Dahl characters revealed ahead of World Book Day
A list of the most popular characters from Roald Dahl's extensive collection of children's books has been revealed
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Is Frozen 3 coming out? All we know so far about the Disney franchise's future
Frozen fans are hoping to find out more about a possible Frozen sequel
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is Frozen 3 coming out? All we know so far about the Disney franchise's future
Frozen fans are hoping to find out more about a possible Frozen sequel
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When does Casa Amor end and when is the recoupling?
Find out when Casa Amor could end on Winter Love Island 2023, as the infamous twist brings more drama to the TV show.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who was voted off Dancing on Ice this week?
ITV viewers are wondering who left Dancing on Ice 2023 on Sunday night
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Will there be a Toy Story 5? All we know so far about the Disney classic
The 3D computer animated adventure comedy could be set for a comeback
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Clarkson's Farm locations: Where is Diddy Squat farm shop and restaurant?
Those watching the Amazon Prime series want to know more about Clarkson's Farm locations like Diddly Squat farm shop and how they can visit. Here's everything you need to know.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
How to watch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story in the UK
Find out how to watch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story in the UK, after the crime thriller shocked audiences in the US.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Why is Doctors not on BBC1 today? Plus, when it's back on screens
Viewers of the long-running daytime soap want to know the reason why Doctors is not on BBC1 today and when it will return to screens. We reveal all.
By Emily Stedman • Last updated