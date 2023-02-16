Is Nicki Chapman leaving BBC Radio 2? All you need to know

Nicki Chapman is the latest radio presenter to reveal she is hanging up her headphones as she bids farewell to her early morning show as fans wonder is Nicki Chapman leaving BBC Radio 2?

Nicki's announcement comes after Ken Bruce (opens in new tab), Steve Wright (opens in new tab), Paul O'Grady (opens in new tab) and even Vanessa Feltz (opens in new tab) revealed they were leaving the station.

The shake up enables younger hosts like Scott Mills to start at Radio 2 (opens in new tab) but the changes appear to have affected it's listeners, as the latest audience figures revealed Radio 2 has reportedly lost just over half a million listeners over 12 months (-3.9%) - amid the ongoing changes.

As fans begin to wonder is Nicki leaving the station for good?

Is Nicki Chapman leaving BBC Radio 2?

No, Nicki Chapman is not leaving BBC Radio 2 altogether, she has just announced she is leaving her early morning show but confirmed she will still be part of the Radio 2 "family" as she bid a fond farewell to her show listeners. She tweeted, "Friday Finale Last time sitting in the hot seat or should that be damn early seat on Massive thanks to all the fabulous late shifters, truckers & early birds who have let me be part of this wonderful community at silly o'clock & for your lovely messages today BBCRadio2."

Fans were quick to ask, "Last time ever?"

This prompted Nicki to clear up any confusion, she replied, "Last time covering early breakfast but pleased to say still part of the R2 Family x."

Friday Finale Last time sitting in the hot seat or should that be damn early seat on @BBCRadio2 ⏰Massive thanks to all the fabulous late shifters, truckers & early birds who have let me be part of this wonderful community at silly o'clock & for your lovely messages today ❤️

Is Nicki Chapman still married?

Nicki Chapman is married to music producer and Vice President of Sony BMG International, Dave "Shacky" Shackleton. The pair live in Chiswick, London. They don't have any children.

Dave is known in the music industry as "Dave Shack" and was appointed as head of Iron Maiden’s management company Phantom Music in 2013. Among his other achievements, back in 2016, Dave received an alumni award from Lancaster University.

(Image credit: Getty)

What does Nicki Chapman do now?

Nicki Chapman is still part of the BBC Radio 2 family, she is expected to continue to sit in for Zoe Ball (opens in new tab) on the BBC Breakfast show. She even sat in for Zoe this week, having tweeted to let her fans know, "Back on early doors tomorrow, sitting in for Zoe on the Breakfast Show Join me from 6.30am Our special guest on a Wednesday - author, podcaster & actor BBCRadio2 MrsGiFletcher."

Back on @BBCRadio2 early doors tomorrow, sitting in for Zoe on the Breakfast Show ⏰Join me from 6.30am Our special guest on a Wednesday - author, podcaster & actor @MrsGiFletcher

