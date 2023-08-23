Kate Middleton has a savvy ‘life plan’ to help balance family life with royal duties

The Princess of Wales makes sure to devote her attention to both aspects of her life equally

Kate Middleton
One of Kate Middleton's friends has revealed the Princess has devised a regimented ‘life plan’ that helps her to balance family life with royal duties.

As Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis prepare to end their Summer holidays with a bittersweet breaking of royal tradition, their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to send the children back-to-school and head back to their royal duties after a two month break

It's not just the cost of the new school year that can be stressful. Preparing to send the kids back can take up a lot of time; from buying the best back-to-school supplies and picking out the best school shoes, to applying for a 2024 secondary school place or a 2024 primary school spot

But Kate Middleton is keeping it all under control as she has a brilliant 'life plan' that makes sure she can give equal attention to each important aspect of her life. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis meet head of Lambrook school

A friend of Kate's told The Telegraph, "A third of her time is for parenting, a third is for being a wife – spending time with her husband and supporting him – and a third is for her projects and royal duties."

The strict time allocations mean that Kate can give undivided attention to each important part of life at the given times and never has to worry as long as she's in keeping with her 'life plan'. 

However, the timings for these divides has evolved as her children have grown up and begun attending school. The source revealed, "I can't imagine that [her plan of thirds] will change, though with all three children now at school she will be juggling her time slots around, spending more time on her projects during the day and more time on the children in the evenings." 

While the plan has worked thus far, there is a threat as King Charles III has reportedly called William and Kate to Balmoral Castle to lay out his plan for the future of the monarchy, The Mirror reports. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton

A source close to the King revealed to The Mirror that the monarch had set up residence at Balmoral earlier this week and had invited William and Kate to hold a summit on the monarchy's future and their place in it. 

The source shared, “His Majesty is very clear. The Commonwealth must be at the very heart of his reign. He sees it as his utmost duty to fulfil the sincere wish of his late mother, that one of his central roles must be to ensure not only the survival but the robustness (of the Commonwealth).

Prince William and Kate have a very important role in this plan, according to a source who said that the pair have 'undoubted star quality' that the King wishes to capitalise on. 

The couple's popularity, the source said, is set to be “at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large”.

The summit is good news for royal fans as, the source said, Kate and William will likely be sent on a tour of selected Commonwealth countries in the near future to begin putting King Charles' plan into action. That means fans will see an awful lot more of the royal couple which is welcome news after their long Summer silence. 

