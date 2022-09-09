Cobra Kai season 5: UK release date and time of the Netflix martial arts show

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Expect huge surprises and shocking reveals - and watch out for the possible return of old faces.

When Cobra Kai first aired on YouTube Red in 2018, viewers didn’t know what to expect from the sequel to the original Karate Kid films. Set 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the series began with down on his luck Johnny Lawrence seeking redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo - this serves to reignite his rivalry with the now very successful Daniel LaRusso. With 4 seasons under its belt, and a shift in streamers to Netflix, nostalgia remains high while the show remains fresh. As one of Netflix’s most popular series, there’s no surprise it was greenlit for a season 5. With the latest season arriving even earlier than anticipated, here’s the lowdown on the UK release date and time, plus other burning questions answered.

Cobra Kai is being released globally on Netflix on September 9, 2022. Season 5 is set to pick up where season 4 left off. John Kreese was arrested when Terry Silver framed him, and Daniel is still trying to bring down Cobra Kai. Miguel left for Mexico to track down his real father.

The official synopsis for season 5 reads: “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help”.

Season 5 was announced before season 4 had finished airing, and will drop just 9 months after season 4 finished its run. Filming for the series had even been completed before season 4 started showing - beginning in September 2021, and concluding in December 2021. As with previous series of Cobra Kai, all 10 episodes will arrive at the streaming giant at the same time.

Cobra Kai release time - UK

Cobra Kai will be available on Netflix from 8am when it is released on September 9, 2022.

One fan shared (opens in new tab) their excitement that so far, season 5 has a 100% critic’s score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), based on early reviews. One of those early reviewers posted to Twitter saying “#CobraKai season 5 is easily the best season to date - and I say this as a massive fan of the previous seasons. Thrilling, surprising, and emotionally compelling with a perfect balance of intense action and genuine character growth. Have tissues ready for the finale!”

#CobraKai season 5 is easily the best season to date — and I say this as a massive fan of the previous seasons. Thrilling, surprising, and emotionally compelling with a perfect balance of intense action and genuine character growth. Have tissues ready for the finale! 🥋🐍🦅👊 pic.twitter.com/uXmmaYdE3lSeptember 6, 2022 See more

Cobra Kai: Season 5 cast

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Martin Kove as John Kreese

(Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking to ScreenRant (opens in new tab), Peyton List who plays Tory, spoke about her character's relationship with Kreese in season 5. She said "I love my relationship with Kreese and getting to act with Marty. But I think Kreese is a parental figure to Tory, and she doesn't really have much guidance. So, for him to be locked up and to be away, it takes a major toll on her. And it's probably one of the hardest thing she's ever been through".

On Hawk's struggle this season, actor Jacob Bertrand said "I think [he's] getting his ass kicked a little bit. He gets beat up a little bit. No, he's fresh off a huge win. I think he's a little overly confident. He's got a lot of eyes looking at him. Winning the All Valley in the Cobra Kai universe is like winning the Super Bowl".

Will Mike Barnes be in Cobra Kai season 5?

Yes, the character of Mike Barnes has been confirmed to appear in season 5 of Cobra Kai. The character hasn’t been seen since appearing as the antagonist in 1989's The Karate Kid Part III. He will once again be played by Sean Kanan, who played the original Mike Barnes in the film.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Following his major role in the original film, Kanan has only appeared in several small roles in television. Reprising his character will mark his return to a hit show, and will arguably be his biggest role since the 1989 film.

It was only very recently on August 9, that the actor confirmed his appearance in Cobra Kai, using Twitter to share the news. He said “So excited to FINALLY announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season 5! @healdrules @jonhurwitz & @McSchlossberg wrote me an awesome story. Can’t wait for you all to see it!”

So excited to FINALLY announce that Mike Barnes will be a part of season 5! @healdrules @jonhurwitz & @McSchlossberg wrote me an awesome story. Can’t wait for you all to see it! @ralphmacchio @WilliamZabka @evabasler @BandB_CBS #CobraKaiSeason5 #CobraKai #MikeBarnes #seanKanan pic.twitter.com/Q1hD5gV0MdAugust 9, 2022 See more

Cobra Kai: Season 4 recap

Daniel and Johnny train their students in the ways of both Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, while struggling to remain peaceful and show respect for each other’s methods. Sam and Miguel get back together, much to the annoyance of respective exes Robby and Tory, who are now working together at Cobra Kai - the two bond over being exes, and end up becoming close. They attend prom together, where a fight between the quad breaks out.

Sam struggles to move on from Tory’s attack, and her mum decides someone has to stop Tory - Amanda’s plans go awry when she gets Tory fired from her job instead. This only increases Tory’s anger, as she desperately needed her job to support her family. Meanwhile at the All-Valley tournament, Kreese has agreed to leave Cobra Kai if his team loses, and Miguel gets injured during his fight - again.

Hawk and Robby come face-to-face in the finals for the boys, with Hawk proving victorious for Miyagi-Do. Tory and Sam are next up, with Amanda finally getting some sense into Tory before the fight, and convincing her to play by the rules. Tory wins - apparently by playing dirty by accident, and Cobra Kai wins the tournament. Daniel decides he will finish Cobra Kai once and for all.

Johnny and Carmen continue their relationship, and don’t know whether they should tell Miguel about it or not - he works it out on his eventually anyway. Injured and generally unsure of his place in life, Miguel quietly leaves to try and track down his real father. When Carmen discovers Miguel has gone, she confesses to Johnny that Miguel’s father is unaware of his existence.

Terry and Kreese struggle to get on in co-managing Cobra Kai. Discovering Kreese’s weakness in Johnny, Terry decides he can’t work with someone who displays weakness. He has Kreese set up for a crime he didn’t commit, and Kreese being arrested sees the season come to an end.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is Cobra Kai season 5 the last season?

There has been no official announcement of a Cobra Kai season 6 at this time. However, with the show being one of Netflix's top shows, and season 5 receiving pre-release rave reviews from critics, a season 6 appears likely.

According to Netflix Life (opens in new tab), the producers have always hoped to keep the show going for at least six seasons. However, series co-creator Jon Hurwitz was keen to reiterate that there is only hope for 6 seasons and more, and fans shouldn't take this as a given.

We were misquoted in saying there would be 6 seasons. We've often said that we hoped there would be at least 6 seasons. But we'll see. #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/t3K8L4OTE6July 16, 2022 See more

He said "We were misquoted in saying there would be 6 seasons. We've often said that we hoped there would be at least 6 seasons. But we'll see". Although he later teased "All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished". Stay tuned for news.

