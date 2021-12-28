David Beckham fans spot hilarious detail in new family photos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of David Beckham have been left in stitches after he shared new photos of his whole family over the festive period.

The dad-of-four shares Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, with wife Victoria, 47.

And this week the family decided to give fans a glimpse into their Christmas day by posing for a snap in front of the tree.

Eldest son Brooklyn can be seen with his hands on Harper’s shoulders, while Romeo is giving the camera a big smile next to his dad.

Posting the photo on his Instagram account, David, 46, wrote: “Merry Christmas 🎅🏼 @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven #Family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

But while many followers were quick to point out how sweet the photo is, some couldn’t help but notice a small detail about David.

“David Why are you standing on your tiptoes?🤔😛,” one person commented.

Another said: “Does anyone else notice that @davidbeckham has to go on his tippy toes to match the height of his boys?”

A third wrote: “Love the family photo, AND the tip toes🤣 cheers!🥂🍾🎄💚”.

While a fourth added: “Wait, is David on his tip-toes!!?? #romeoistaller”.

Meanwhile, 2021 has been a big year for the Beckhams after Brooklyn got engaged to his girlfriend in July.

The couple had been dating for eight months, with Brooklyn sharing a sweet photo of his model fiancée to announce the news.

Unfortunately, the couple also suffered heartbreak after their beloved pet dog Frankie died in October.

At the time, Brooklyn penned: “Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I’ve ever met. He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad. I miss you so much my boy I love you so much.”

Nicola added: “My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can’t fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time. Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness.

“He was the kindest dog I’ve ever met. The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth.

“I love you so much frankie and I know I’ll see you again one day. Thank you for loving me.”

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham are said to be facing their own heartache, with reports suggesting they are ‘concerned’ about being caught in the middle of Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal rift.

The Beckhams attended both the Cambridges’ and the Sussexes’ weddings, and are torn over who to invite to Brooklyn’s big day.

An insider told Closer: “Vic’s a bit concerned about inviting both couples and all the attention being focused on the warring royals rather than her son and his future wife.

“Whoever they don’t invite, it will look like a snub and she’s worried that if she invites both, it will create conflict for her and David given they want to remain on good terms with both couples. She’s understandably worried about being dragged into Meghan’s feud.”