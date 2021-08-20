We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty might have only just been announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, but if his first behind-the-scenes snap is anything to go by, he’s sure to become a fan favourite.

The champion athlete has recently achieved sporting glory once again at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title when he won gold in the 100m breaststroke. And that’s not all, as Adam Peaty’s girlfriend and child will have also got to admire several more medals as he reunited with them, including a gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay. His triumphant return to the UK came as he announced his decision to take a short break from competitive swimming to protect his well-being.

However, though Adam might not be getting in the pool for a few more months, the Olympics won’t be the last fans see of him on their screens.

Earlier this month, Adam was announced as one of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants and it’s thought the hit show’s return could be closer than we think. Now the Olympian has shared his very first behind-the-scenes glimpse as he prepares to take to the dance floor – and fans are delighted!

Taking to Twitter, Adam posted an intriguing snap of himself in costume – a glittery red and gold dress that appeared to be in the style often worn for dances such as the iconic Cha Cha Cha.

Proudly displaying the look to the camera, Adam’s caption stated, ‘Think I got the wrong outfit @bbcstrictly’.

Though it seemed few people seemed to think so, as fans and celebrities alike rushed to comment their excitement at the candid post.

‘Nope, that’s the right outfit’, declared the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK official account.

Whilst Strictly host Claudia Winkleman eagerly replied, ‘Bring on the cha cha’.

‘Still looking good….though whether you could dance in that and heels would be the real test! Congratulations on your Olympic success and looking forward to watching you and the rest of the cast in Strictly 2021. Good luck x’, a fan commented warmly, speculating about his ability to showcase his dance moves in a full outfit.

And somebody else expressed their belief that heels were just what Adam’s look needed.

‘On the contrary, you just need some good solid heels and you’re good to go. Excellent necklace accessorising you’ve done there,’ they commented.

Adam Peaty will join 14 other celebrities as they put their dancing skills to the ultimate test this autumn. And though the official start date has yet to be announced by the BBC, fans are likely already looking forward to seeing just what these talented stars can do.

We can’t wait!