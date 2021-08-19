Why Strictly Come Dancing 2021 could be closer than you think

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing has long been entertaining viewers with sequins, sensational moves and partnerships you can’t help but root for and its return could reportedly be weeks away.

It’s been suggested that the return of hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing could be closer than fans think. Strictly was just what many people needed after the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and UK lockdowns. Bringing a smile to faces up and down the country, viewers were delighted to see their favourites celebrities take to the dancefloor in the hopes of lifting the glitterball trophy.

From the moment Strictly 2020 ended, however, it was clear that the upcoming season would be a little different. Earlier this year, popular dancer Janette Manrara revealed that she was leaving the show, though she will be back on our screens as the new host of Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two.

Whilst Anton du Beke was confirmed as a judge for 2021, taking over from Bruno Tonioli in light of uncertainty over international travel restrictions. With two beloved professionals no longer competing, many fans will now be looking forward to seeing exactly what lies in store this autumn.

And it seems the return of Strictly Come Dancing could possibly only be weeks away!

As reported by The Mirror, Strictly professionals including Dianne Buswell, who shared some very exciting relationship news back in February, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are already back at work and allegedly staying in a hotel to form a bubble.

The publication claims that the professional team will now be busy learning the dance routines that begin every Saturday and Sunday show, ahead of the return of the live shows.

Whilst the BBC have previously confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will launch in September, some have speculated that the official launch date could be later on in the month, following on from last year’s launch which took place in early October.

Though if reports that the professionals are already learning their group dances turn out to be correct, it could be that viewers get to enjoy the show in a matter of weeks.

Already this month fans were delighted by the staggered announcement of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

This includes one half of Strictly’s first ever all-male partnership, Great British Bake Off winner, John Whaite, who, like the other celebrities, has yet to meet his professional partner.

As they await the launch show and the revelation of who they will each be paired with for the coming months, this year’s line-up will likely be just as excited as viewers for the big reveal.

The BBC has yet to confirm the official start date, but until then, fans will just have to be patient for the return of the glitter-filled show.