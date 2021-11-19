We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele’s new album ’30’ includes incredibly touching voice notes from her son Angelo.

The singer features audio recordings of her discussions with her nine-year-old son in the emotional track My Little Love.

During the song, Angelo and Adele can be heard speaking between the verses, with Adele telling her son how much she loves him and telling him she feels “confused” in between lyrics that seem to touch on her ‘embarrassing’ divorce from Simon Konecki.

Adele ca be heard telling her son, “Tell me you love me,” to which Angelo replies, “I love you, one million per cent. I feel like you like me too.”

The pair’s special bond is evident throughout the snippets of audio, as she tells Angelo, “You know Mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right? Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately, I’m confused and I don’t know what I’m doing.”

She says to her son in more voice notes, “I love your dad because he gave you to me. You’re half me and you’re half daddy.”

“I’m having a very bad day, I’m having an anxious day,” Adele can be heard admitting another heartbreaking clip.

“I feel very paranoid, stressed, and I’m hungover which never helps. I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I actually feel lonely and I never feel lonely. I love being on my own.

“I just feel really lonely and frightened that I might feel like this a lot.”

Adele revealed last week that her One Night Only CBS special event was the first time Angelo had ever seen her perform, during her set she admitted, “This is the first time my son has ever seen me perform! It’s the absolute honour of my life to have you here tonight, baby.”

Angelo had previously attended rehearsals with her when the arena was empty.

In an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Easy On Me singer said that her son was taken back by her fame following the release of her debut single off the new album 30.

She explained, “There was like a hundred thousand people waiting and you had all these likes, she recalled Angelo saying. Then he was like, People really like you.”

Deep into the special segment, Adele shared her hopes for her son’s future, noting she only wants him to be a “good and happy person”.

In the interview Adele revealed, “I don’t expect anything of him. I don’t care what his career is, as long as he’s passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he’s happy.”