As Adele sits down with the US’s most iconic talk show host in a tell-all interview ahead of her new 30 album launch, we look at how to watch Adele’s Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK.

On 14th November, Adele will follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when her intimate conversation about how her life has informed the themes of her forthcoming album, 30, an project that she has dubbed her “ride or die” through the most turbulent period of her life.

Adele is expected to touch on life after her divorce from ex husband Simon Konecki – and possibly her new romance with sports agent Rich Paul – as well as her weight loss journey and her son Angelo, nine, in the two-hour special, entitled Adele: One Night Only.

With the singer also likely to treat fans to some exclusive performances of tracks from her new album, you won’t want to miss out…

How to watch Adele’s Oprah Winfrey interview in the UK

It is yet to be confirmed if and when the two-hour Adele Oprah Winfrey special can be watched in the UK. But considering the multi-million-pound singer-songwriter is one of the UK’s finest musicians as one of the biggest selling artists, it seems likely that Adele: One Night Only will air in the UK, so watch this space for more details.

For USA fans, Adele’s Oprah Winfrey interview Adele: One Night Only will be streamed on Sunday 14th November from 8.30 – 10.30pm ET and 8pm-10pm PT.

The two-hour special will air on CBS channels. Alternatively, fans can stream it on Paramount Plus either live or on-demand.

CBS channels can also be accessed through Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV.

Her debut single from the album, Easy On Me, has already been a huge success – with the album set to follow suit.

As soon as the interview was announced, fans were eager to see whether they could get tickets to the recording, and some poked fun at the lengths they’d go to catch a glimpse of the tell-all details, with one uploading a meme with the caption, ‘Me hiding in Oprah’s rose garden to watch her interview Adele.’

And Oprah even responded by tweeting, ‘We see you !’

Fans are expected to get a bit closer to learning about the singer’s time out of the spotlight and comes after Adele revealed her go-to McDonald’s order, after her seven stone weight loss.

Adele has been spotted hanging out with new beau Rich Paul in recent weeks, watching the basketball as they sit court side.

Adele relaxed in a lavish Louis Vuitton coat and grinned as she sung along to her song being played to the audience during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The Set Fire to the Rains songstress seemingly confirmed her romance with Rich when she shared a sweet Instagram snap of the pair together, looking loved up in a photo booth.

Despite various rumours of new boyfriends over the past couple of years, including reports she and UK rapper Skepta were an item, Adele admitted that there is rarely truth to the news on her love life during her 73 Questions interview with Vogue.

When asked to give some advice to her 19-year-old self during the candid chat filmed in her LA home, she laughed and said, “Your love life is going to get a lot worse.”

Adele: One Night Only Oprah Winfrey airs on Sunday 14th November and Adele’s new album 30 is released 19th November.