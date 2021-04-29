Alastair Campbell announced as new Good Morning Britain host after Piers Morgan quit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alastair Campbell will take over as a guest host on Good Morning Britain, after Piers Morgan quit the show.

From May 10th- 12th, the consult of former Prime Minister Tony Blair will accompany Susanna Reid on the famous ITV debate panel.

The inclusion of the political figure could be a huge win for the show, which has reportedly seen a drop in ratings following Piers Morgan’s departure.

Alastair’s surprise appearance follows a series of changes to the panel, including when Adil Ray recently co-hosted with Kate Garraway.

Alastair’s visit to the London studios is also noteworthy as he’ll be presenting during Mental Health Awareness Week, something he is passionate about as a result of his own mental health struggles.

Speaking out ahead of the appearance Alastair said, “I am flattered to be asked and delighted that my stint will coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week as Good Morning Britain has always championed good mental health.”

The former ‘Mind Champion of the Year’ continued, “I am also looking forward to getting stuck into the big political and social issues at such an important and difficult time for the country, as well as brushing up my knowledge on some of the subjects that will take me out of my comfort zone.”

Of course, being among the GMB debates can sometimes cause controversy, and Alastair pointed out, “I must admit I am slightly dreading – make that totally dreading – getting out of bed in the middle of the night to get ready to present the show. But I am really looking forward to it.”

The GMB team confirmed they’re thrilled to welcome Alastair as Neil Thompson, Editor of show, mentioned, “We look forward to welcoming Alastair as a guest presenter on the GMB desk this May. He of course has a huge appetite for the world of politics and hard-hitting news but we’ve also seen his vulnerable side, such as his personal struggles with mental health.”