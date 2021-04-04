Adil Ray reveals he’ll be co-hosting Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway from next week

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adil Ray has announced that he’ll be co-hosting Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway from next week.

The revelation comes as Piers Morgan quit the show earlier this year, after an explosive debate about Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview where he stormed off the set.

Adil, who has been a stand-in presenter on GMB since 2018, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the good news. He revealed that he’ll also be co-hosting the prime-time breakfast show with Susanna Reid throughout April.

He said, ‘Some news for you….I will be co hosting @gmb throughout the whole of April Mon to Weds, starting this Monday with @kategarraway and with @susannareid100 after the hols. I would love for you to make it your daily wake up if you fancy it! #goodmorningbritain’.

The broadcaster has regularly stood in for presenters over the last three years, filling in for them during school holidays and other absences.

Despite the history Adil Ray has with Good Morning Britain, it’s unlikely he’ll be made a permanent host on the show. ITV chief Kevin Lygo recently said that the whole roster of presenters would be “stepping up and doing a few more days than they would have done” in light of Piers’ sudden departure. He added, “We’ll mix and match until we feel what the right thing is to do. There isn’t a single person [who can replace Piers Morgan].”

“Piers is a special thing.” He also said, “You can’t replace somebody like him. There is nobody like Piers, for good or bad”.

Video of the Week

While bosses find a long-term solution or replacement for Piers Morgan, some reports suggest that Susanna Reid is being lined up as the solo star of Good Morning Britain.

Other presenters such as Andi Peters and Alex Beresford, who Piers famously clashed with on air before storming off, are also thought to be making more appearances as GMB hosts over the next few months.