This Morning’s Alison Hammond has been praised for showing her ‘vulnerable side’ and for being ‘so honest’ after breaking down in tears live on air.

The TV presenter , who is mum to son Aiden, 17, couldn’t hold back her emotions during the Deidre phone in segment while listening to a viewer called Jean, who wanted help from the show’s resident agony aunt for her 17-year-old daughter’s problem with food.

The Birmingham-born TV host burst into tears of empathy as she explained her own weight battle and had to be comforted by co-star Dermot O’Leary and Deidre Sanders before bosses cut to an ad break.

Alison, who is adored by fans for her funniest moments, wore her heart on her sleeve today as she detailed the challenges “big”people face, despite stunning people with her incredible transformation in 2020.

“It’s so hard, people don’t realise. When you’re big, people think you’re lazy,” she said.

“A lot of people don’t realise – obesity is a disease. You can’t help it.”

Starting to cry she added, “Sorry. I get… I think people look down on people when they’re so big. They can’t actually help it. “It’s really difficult. You want all the bad things and you know you don’t look great. Sorry. It really touches me. The NHS need to see it more as a disease.” As the cameras cut away, Alison explained, “This has really affected me, I’m so sorry.”

Alison previously opened up on her childhood trauma that she believes started her weight battle, and viewers have praised her for showing her “vulnerable side’ and for being ‘honest”.

One viewer tweeted, “I absolutely bloody love you for this! Everything you said resonates with me! It’s a part of my life and will never go away. Constant battle. Thank you for sharing your vulnerable side and being so honest. People need to hear this and not judge! ♥️”

Another fan said, “‘Nobody has a problem with eating, they have a problem with feelings’. Alison Hammond spot on with this. Really felt for her just now. If you’re skinny with an ED you’re pitied but if you’re fat with an ED you’re judged. It’s not right.“

And a third fan added, “Alison Hammond made such a good point on TV. People with anorexia get lots of help, but obese people are seen as lazy. They’re told to get off their arse and stop eating so much. It should be treated equally as seriously as anorexia. They’re both eating disorders.”

And a fourth fan stressed, “Alison Hammond is a national treasure. It just goes to show even the happiest people can be fighting something deep down. She is absolutely right and judgement needs to stop about appearance, regardless. We need to protect her at all costs!!“

Alison is so kind-hearted that she previously offered to be a surrogate for co-star Sharon Marshall.

This Morning is on weekdays at 10am-12.30pm on ITV1.