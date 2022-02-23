We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV viewers are wondering how do I contact Deidre on This Morning? Fans of the show are urged to get in touch with their resident agony aunt who wants to hear from them.

The ITV daytime show, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Monday to Thursday and Alison Hammond with Dermot O’Leary on Fridays, is a household favourite after winning consecutive NTA Awards for best daytime show since 1995.

And aside from the regular Spin to Win contest, viewers are also keen to take part in the agony aunt segments which feature Vanessa Feltz and the experts on a rotating line up.

The main agony aunt is Deidre Sanders and viewers can get in touch in a bid for her to have a say on solving their issues.

How do I contact Deidre on This Morning?

Viewers can contact Deidre on This Morning to share their dilemmas by either phone or email – to give Deidre a call, viewers are advised to dial freephone number 08000 30 40 44. Alternatively they can email the show using the address thismorning@itv.com or get in touch using the This Morning app.

Lines are open from 9am and producers need your call by 11.30am for the chance to be on air that day.

Sometimes the show’s phone in has a specific theme – relationships, money worries, health etc – but this will be revealed on the running order of the show but don’t let it put you off from getting in touch if you’d like some advice. Tune in to the show to find out which topics they are keen to hear about.

Terms and conditions apply see the ITV website for more details.

How old is Deidre Sanders from This Morning?

Deidre Sanders is 76 years old, she was born on 9th June 1945. For the past four decades, Deidre was The Sun newspaper Agony Aunt has been the sympathetic shoulder millions of people have turned to in their moments of greatest need. She retired from the newspaper in 2020 and was replaced by Sally Land.

And on and off since 2016 Deidre has been one of the agony aunts on This Morning.

She previously admitted that the proudest moment of her career is “every time I get to the end of a phone-in and feel we’ve helped”.

And she did just that when she talked to a viewer who was terrified of her violent partner and with the show’s backing she got police support so he would leave her house and that is one of her favourite memories of working on the show.

She once revealed that if she wasn’t on This Morning she would be “collecting her grandchildren from school more often”.

Not many people know but Deidre can drive a 7.5 ton truck.

The show has previously urged viewers to get in touch, “Our resident Agony Aunt, Deidre Saunders will be here to take your calls. So whatever agony is affecting you at the moment, from relationships to family issues, why not give Deidre a call to see if she can help!”

Who used to be the agony aunt on This Morning before Deidre?

Denise Robertson was agony aunt on This Morning before Deidre Sanders. Denise died on 31 March 2016, aged 83, at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London after being diagnosed in early 2016 with pancreatic cancer.

How do I contact This Morning?

Viewers can contact This Morning by email or phone thismorning@itv.com or 08000 30 40 44.

Calls are free from all consumer landlines and mobiles. If you are calling from a business phone, please check with your provider whether there will be a charge to connect you to our phone-in line. Phone-in lines are open until 12:30pm.

And in writing, to the following address This Morning, First Floor Westworks, White City Place, London, W12 7FQ.

For fashion queries email the fashion team thismorningfashion@itv.com.

Alternatively if you’d like to comment on the show you can on Facebook and Twitter using the #ThisMorning hashtag.

You can watch This Morning on ITV from 10am-12.30pm weekdays and catch up on the ITV Hub.