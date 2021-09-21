We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning’s Sharon Marshall has revealed “gorgeous” co-star Alison Hammond offered to be a surrogate for her during her fertility journey.

ITV daytime star Sharon Marshall, who is perhaps best known for her compelling weekly soap updates on This Morning, has shared candid details about the support she received from her colleagues amidst her journey to become a mum. Opening up as she marked her 50th birthday, Sharon explained to OK! magazine that co-star Alison Hammond made her a particularly special offer.

Always a popular presenter on This Morning, Alison has become even more prominent on the hit show in recent months after she and Dermot O’Leary were confirmed as the new Friday hosts. This came after speculation arose that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were to be replaced after 14 years.

And it seems her bond with her This Morning colleagues has remained strong throughout the years. Sharon has now revealed that Alison offered to be a surrogate while she was trying to conceive her first child with her fiancé Paul Fletcher and when she was struggling to get pregnant.

Discussing “gorgeous” Alison with the publication, Sharon shared that she bravely “confided” in her at the time.

“She offered to be my surrogate, bless her. She’s just so gorgeous,” Sharon explained. “She has the most beautiful soul, to offer to do that for me. The one thing I miss in Covid times is my Alison hugs!”

And it seems Alison wasn’t the only co-star whom Sharon went on to share details of her journey to motherhood with. The ITV star also revealed she opened up about experiencing a miscarriage to Amanda Holden and Gok Wan, after they were hosting This Morning one day.

“There was one day, just after I’d had a miscarriage, and there was an item on the show about the most beautiful babies in Britain,” Sharon told OK!. “I had a massive breakdown and confided in Amanda Holden and Gok Wan who were hosting that day.

“They were so lovely and Amanda told me to go and get counselling, which I did. I got the loveliest message from her when I got pregnant,” she added.

Sharon gave birth to her and Paul’s now-three-year-old daughter Betsey in 2018 and reportedly went through seven rounds of IVF before she became pregnant. Asked about the moment Betsey was finally in her arms after her emotional journey to become a mum, Sharon described it as “pure happiness”.

“We were just staring at her. It was truly a miracle,” she declared. “She was built on science and a little bit of magic. We were instantly besotted.”

After making the wonderful offer to be Sharon’s surrogate, Alison, who is a proud mum to son Aidan (16), was no doubt just as delighted to welcome Betsey to their ITV family.