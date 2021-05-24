We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alison Hammond has described securing her dream job as This Morning Friday host as “bittersweet” for a particularly heartbreaking reason.

Popular ITV daytime show This Morning caught viewers’ attention last year after rumours circulated that hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were being dropped from their regular Friday slot after 14 years on the show. This later turned out to be true, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond being confirmed as the new This Morning Friday hosts in December.

Ruth and Eamonn continue to present This Morning in key holidays but in January, fans got to see Alison and Dermot make their debut. Now well into their stride, the popular presenting duo have had time to reflect on the fact they’ve secured such fabulous jobs.

Though bubbly Alison has bravely shared how despite this being a huge career highlight, the news was “bittersweet” as she was unable to share it with her late mum, Maria. Maria sadly passed away last year due to cancer and Alison explained to The Mirror how much knowing she’d landed the This Morning hosting job would’ve meant to her mum.

She told the publication: “This Morning was always a staple in our family home growing up. It’s so bittersweet to know that this has happened and she’s not here to see.

“Having said that, I do still feel her presence. It feels like my mum is still looking out for me in a strange way.”

But though Maria tragically never got to see Alison in her new role as Friday host, she did get to see her daughter shine throughout her earlier career.

Describing her mum as her “number one fan”, Alison went on to explain how Maria loved showing everyone old video tapes of Alison.

“When I was younger she’d be the one getting out all the old video tapes showing everyone,” the This Morning host said.

“She was totally my number one fan and was always mega proud of me. In a way I’m living my mum’s dream.”

And it’s not just Alison who thinks that, as the bubbly presenter revealed that her teenage son Aidan is a huge source of support when it comes to her career.

According to his proud mum, he also believes that Maria would’ve been delighted that she went for the hosting role.

She said: “When I was first asked about hosting… I spoke to Aidan, and he said, ‘Mum, you can do it, I know you can, I believe in ya’.

“He had this big speech for me including things like, ‘Mum, you’ve gotta do it, Nanny would want you to do it.’ It was so lovely. I think he’s proud of me.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting This Morning every day next week during May half term.