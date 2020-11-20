We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alison Hammond has reached out to Ruth Langsford with a supportive message amid rumours that she is replacing her and Eamonn Holmes on their Friday This Morning slot.

Fans of the ITV morning chat show were left devastated this week when it was reported that hosting regulars Ruth and Eamonn, who have starred on the programme for 14 years, are set to be let go.

It’s believed that former Big Brother star Alison and X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary are being lined up to take the pair’s place.

The new duo are said to have impressed This Morning bosses when they covered for usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield during their six week break this summer.

It’s been said that Eamonn and Ruth are upset and hurt by the decision for them to be axed from the line up and their This Morning colleague Rochelle Humes reached out to offer support to Eamonn in the sweetest way this week.

“It’s time for a change and they [Alison and Dermot] are perfect,” a source told the Mirror.

“Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.”

Now, it seems that Alison is doing her best to remain good friends with Ruth, despite the drama at work.

Ruth shared a posey Instagram photo, showing off her latest jumper launch for her QVC fashion line.

Alison made sure to show her support, penning a sweet comment to Ruth.

‘What a beauty ❤️,’ Alison wrote.

Meanwhile, Ruth’s loyal fans sent their love and expressed their anger over the big This Morning changes.

‘The ratings will go down on Friday This Morning when you are not in there,’ one predicted.

‘If you’re not on this morning anymore I’m switching off! ❤️,’ another chipped in.

‘Not happy that you and Eamon have been dropped from this morning. Won’t be watching anymore ❤️,’ agreed a third.