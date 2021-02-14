We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden has spoken out after being caught breaking lockdown rules to visit her parents in Cornwall.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is said to have been reported to police after travelling from her home in Surrey to her parents house in Cornwall on Friday.

Amanda has claimed that she made the journey after receiving a distressing phone call from her elderly father and says she followed Covid guidelines throughout the duration of the drive.

It’s alleged that her visit sparked anger among locals in Amanda’s parents’ Cornish town.

Current lockdown guidelines state that people are not allowed to mix with other households other than to meet one person outdoors for joint exercise while maintaining social distancing.

Amanda’s spokesperson has now shared a statement, saying the Heart radio host is “devastated” to have had to break the rules.

It’s also believed that Amanda, who will celebrate her 50th birthday on Tuesday, hasn’t seen her parents Judith and Les for over a year.

“Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon.

“On balance Amanda felt the round trip to Cornwall necessary to contain the matter at her family home. The very personal situation has now been aided and Amanda is back in London,” her rep said.

Video of the Week

“Amanda did not act on a whim and has adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in all three lockdowns.

“Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated she had to break them on this one occasion.

“Her parents are vaccinated and, with Amanda testing for Covid weekly, she felt she was not putting her parents at risk.

“She did not come in contact with any member of the public.”