The Apprentice star Joseph Valente has confirmed the wonderful news that he and his fiancee are expecting their first child after getting engaged.

Joseph won the BBC show back in 2015, being given a £250k loan by Lord Alan Sugar and becoming his business partner.

Now the TV star has announced his engagement to girlfriend Megan Clarke and confirmed she is pregnant with their first child.

‘Never thought getting engaged would feel so good! Now I’ve got a family to fight for this empire is getting built bigger than I ever dreamed I would go before. Finally got purpose again in my life 💪🏻,’ he wrote on Instagram yesterday, beside a snap of Megan’s huge diamond engagement ring.

Joseph also confirmed he and Megan are set to become parents to a baby boy, sharing sweet images from the couple’s gender reveal moment.

The construction entrepreneur shared a glimpse at the baby’s ultrasound scan, hilariously editing his signature moustache and hairstyle onto the photo.

Joseph has even started an Instagram account for the unborn child, dubbing him a ‘future king’, a ‘future boss baby’ and a ‘baby entrepreneur’ in the bio.

While you’d expect savvy business man Joey to opt for a millionaire baby name, he has already teased followers with the tot’s name, insisting he’ll be called Joseph Junior.

Swooning over her future husband and father of her child, Megan commented, ‘I love you so much, you had made me the happiest/luckiest girl in the world. 💙‘

Lord Sugar invested in Joseph’s plumbing business, ImraGas, when he won the show six years ago.

In 2017 the pair parted ways on good terms, with Joseph thanking Lord Sugar for all of his support.

“I am so grateful for everything Lord Sugar has done for me and I could not have asked for a better partner in the early stages of my business career,” he said at the time.

“I owe him a great deal. I am confident that with the winning business model we created together, I can continue to grow the business successfully.”