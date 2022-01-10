Model Ashley Graham welcomes twin sons with husband Justin Ervin

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin have welcomed twin sons and shared the happy news to fans and friends on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, model Ashley Graham confirmed that her and Justin’s twins had finally made their arrival, penning, “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here.”

She revealed that they were born on the morning of January 7th and that the babies are both “happy and healthy”.

She also added that she was taking some time away from social media to “heal up and connect” with her newborns and her husband, but assured fans that she would update them soon, and hopefully reveal the twins’ names.

Ashley and Justin have been married for over 10 years, tying the knot in 2010. The couple already share a one-year-old son, Isaac, who is now a big brother.

The new mum-of-three, who welcomed Isaac in January 2020, announced that she was pregnant again in July, later revealing that she and Justin were having twins.

In a beautiful portrait of her showing off her growing bump, Ashley shared news of her second pregnancy by writing, “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big grief, familiar beginnings, and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

A week prior to giving birth, Ashley shared two more posts revealing that she had reached the 40th week of pregnancy.

In one, she posted three pictures of her blossoming bump and wrote, “Made it full term today (40 weeks!). Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Close celeb friends and fans rushed to support Ashley in response to the intimate bump snaps.

“Simply divine wishing you beautiful and safe birth ❤️❤️❤️,” Naomi Campbell, who welcomed her first child aged 50 last year, penned beneath the upload.

“40 weeks with twins? A legend. 😍,” a supportive fan added in the comment section.

“You made it to 40 weeks with twins!!! Be proud of those little guys,” another agreed.