Beyoncé has shared a rare glimpse of her twins Rumi and Sir Carter as the singer features them in the advert for her new Ivy Park collection.

The singer-songwriter is mum to daughter Blue Ivy, nine, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter aged four, who she has with husband Jay-Z and despite previously keeping her twins out of the limelight, Beyoncé has given them their modelling debut.

The twins are posed in a rodeo ring alongside their mum, wearing matching blue outfits, and later on, the advert shows eldest daughter Blue Ivy match her mum wearing a pair of cow-print leggings. Sir is also seen wearing a cowboy hat as he eats a snack while being held in the arms of his mum.

And fans are overjoyed with the sneak peek of her growing kids.

The Ivy Park Instagram shared the advert and captioned it, ‘The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids’

One fan commented, ‘Blue is so tall.’

Another said, ‘Rumi looks exactly like Blue’

And a third agreed and added, ‘SHE DOES! His girls are marked by him. And they son looks like his Moma.’

One envious fan wrote, ‘You know it’s bad when u getting jealous of the kids. I know Beyonce had them living it uppp on set’ (sic)

And another wrote with joy, ‘When Beyoncé let’s us see the babies’.

Beyoncé first launched her Ivy Park leisurewear brand in 2016 and since then she’s teamed up with Adidas.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé said it was ‘natural’ for her to eventually go kidswear. She explained, “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match.

“So it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing,” she added.

Beyoncé used old family videos of herself as a child for her previous collaboration with Adidas.

And after Beyoncé shared a tribute to Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday, fans will be wondering if she’s set to send the Duchess some pieces from the collection for her children Archie, two, and Lilibet Diana, two months.

The pair struck up a friendship after she praised ‘rule breaker’ Meghan following the Oprah Winfrey interview.

You can view the Ivy Park Rodeo adult collection pieces in the promo video below…

The new Ivy Park collection launches on 19th August at Adidas online and selected stores globally from 20th August.