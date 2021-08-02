We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Binky Felstead has married fiancé Max Darnton in a private London ceremony - just eight weeks after welcoming their first child together.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, announced they were expecting their first child together in December.

They welcomed their son, Wolfie in June. Binky also has a daughter, India, four, with her ex-boyfriend Josh Patterson. India was given the important roles of flower girl and ring bearer at the wedding.

Hello! reported that the couple married in Chelsea Old Town Hall in London, in an intimate ceremony in front of just friends and family.

Binky took to Instagram to announce the news, she posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous, long white dress, and Max wearing a cream suit, standing in the doorway of a vintage, London double-decker bus.

She captioned the pictures with, ‘BLIMEY- WE ARE MARRIED!!!! 💍 🥂🎉 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🤵🏼🎩’

‘Had one of the most special days of my life marrying my best friend. My gorgeous, beautiful daughter being my flower girl, passing/dropping us the rings 😂 …my big brother giving me away… and Wolfie sleeping the whole way through!’

Binky also explained why they opted for a small, private ceremony, saying, ‘This was an intimate family day given all of the ever-changing rules.’

She revealed they will have a second wedding ceremony and party where more guests can attend – in a sunny location later, next year.

The post now has more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments. Her friends and former Made in Chelsea co-stars were quick to congratulate the newlyweds.

Lucy Watson said, ‘Congratulations 🤍🤍🤍’

Millie Mackintosh also commented, ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’

And Louise Thompson wrote, ‘YESSSS ❤️❤️❤️❤️’

Close friend and wedding guest, Ollie Locke also commented on the post saying, ‘And what a bloody day it was!! Love you angel Xxxx’

Binky and her dear friend Ollie were recently reunited on This Morning to look back at the 10 year anniversary of Made in Chelsea – including how it all started and if you missed it or are feeling nostalgic, you can watch it below.

Congratulations Binky and Max!