We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brooklyn Beckham has come under fire for sharing a nude shot of his fiancée Nicola Peltz with fans telling him ‘some things are better left in private’.

The 22-year-old photographer, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, uploaded two photos of himself and his model fiancée but came under fire from fans for oversharing.

Brookyln uploaded the snaps and sparked speculation that he and Nicola have tied the knot, penning, “Wife for life.”

The pair got engaged back in July last year when Brooklyn shared a sweet post.

At the time the couple had only been dating for eight months.

The second snap in the Instagram upload has caused a stir among some of his 12.8m followers – while many love the “beautiful” photo, some think it’s a step too far.

One fan wrote, ‘I rather see your cooking skills vs your wife nakedness’

Another fan put, ‘Some things are better left in private,’ another agreed to add, ‘Keep it to yourself’.

And a third fan added, ‘Take it easy boy.’

The post has been liked almost half a million times – with mum Victoria and even dad David liking the post.

The image, which has been angled so that the bathroom mirror protects Nicola’s modesty, shows her sideways facing wearing just a bath towel on her head, with Brooklyn standing holding his camera, wearing a towel around his waist.

It’s not clear what the images are for – perhaps Brooklyn is shooting material for another photography book following on from his debut photo book What I See, which was published back in 2017.

Nicola shared the same bathroom snaps taken by Brooklyn on her Instagram and captioned it, ‘I really love you’ and Brooklyn commented back with, ‘Literally my everything’.

Meanwhile, the couple suffered heartbreak recently after their beloved pet dog Frankie died. The couple paid individual tributes to their pooch to explain how the death had affected them.

Brooklyn penned, ‘Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I’ve ever met. He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad. I miss you so much my boy I love you so much.’