We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has slammed cruel trolls who have caused further upset to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family following his death.









Captain Sir Tom and his family flew out to the Caribbean Island of Barbados on December 11 before strict travel rules came into place.

The trip was gifted to the Moore family by British Airways after the pandemic hero raised millions for the NHS during the UK’s first lockdown.

Following the trip, Captain Tom and his family were hit with cruel comments from trolls, criticising the family for travelling during the pandemic.

Now Piers Morgan has hit back on behalf of the family after it was announced that Captain Sir Tom had passed away following a battle with Covid.

Piers spoke out about the family’s abuse on Good Morning Britain calling out the ” trolls” whose insensitive behaviour has upset the family.

Hitting out at critics of the holiday, which Piers pointed out that is had occurred before the Home Secretary announced stricter travel restrictions, he said, “Let’s talk about the trolls who have been mocking and abusing Captain Tom and his family before and after he died – it’s still going on – for that trip that they took.”

“You know Hannah (Sir Tom Moore’s daughter) told me about how it hurt them. It hurt them at a time when – at their darkest moment with their dad, their granddad. You just added a little bit more despair and misery and hurt onto what they were suffering as a family.”

Captain Tom fulfilled one of his life-long dreams when he went on the family holiday just before Christmas and many supportive fans sent their love in light of the special trip.

Video of the Week

Meanwhile some others were quick to slam the decision to jet off in the height of the pandemic.

‘We, who are the people who donated to the NHS cause you promoted, would love to be where you are with our families. How very privileged you all are. Spare a thought for the people who are struggling through winter,’ one Tweeter posted.