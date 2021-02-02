Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100 after battle with Covid

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100 after a battle with Covid.
The World War Two veteran who famously raised millions for the NHS during the UK’s first lockdown was admitted to hospital on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus and facing breathing struggles.
It’s now been confirmed he has passed away after a short battle with the disease.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore,” his daughters Lucy and Hannah said in a poignant statement.
“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.
“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.
“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.
“The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.
“Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.
Captain Sir Tom was not being treated in intensive care but had not yet received his Covid vaccine due to being ill with pneumonia before contracting the virus.
Social media is being flooded with tributes to the pandemic hero, with Her Majesty the Queen sending out her own message in honour of Captain Sir Tom, who was given a knighthood back in July 2020.
‘The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore,’ a message on the monarch’s social media accounts read.
‘Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.