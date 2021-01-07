We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have welcomed a baby boy.

Comedian Chris and Instagram influencer Rosie shot to fame as an iconic married couple when they launched their award winning podcast Shagged, Married, Annoyed back in 2019 and share a four-year-old son called Robin.

Rosie confirmed the news of her second child’s birth online today, sharing a gorgeous photo of the newborn and revealing his sweet name.

‘Hi everyone 👋🏼 This is Rafe Ramsey 💙 Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz,’ the former radio host penned.

‘He’s absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! like, it’s uncanny! 🤣😱😍.’

Beside an adorable snapshot of the tot’s head covered in blonde hair, Rosie added, ‘He’s yet to meet Robin, so once we’re all settled back at home I’ll introduce him to you properly. ❤️ Hope you’re all ok.’

Rosie confirmed that she was expecting her second little one in 2020, sharing a lovely selfie of her, Strictly Come Dancing star Chris and little Robin holding an ultrasound scan of the baby.

‘Coming January 2021 💗💙🤰🏼 🌈,’ Rosie revealed back in July.

The podcasting duo, who tied the knot in 2014, have been honest and open about their experience with miscarriage, after Rosie suffered a pregnancy loss in 2018.

Speaking on Vicky Pattison’s podcast, The Secret Of, she said, “I had a miscarriage. I found out at the 12-week scan I’d actually lost the baby, it’s called a blighted ovum which is a missed miscarriage.

“The baby passed away at about seven or eight weeks but I still had the pregnancy sack inside so my body still thought I was pregnant but there was no baby there.

“Honestly, I don’t want to sound dramatic but one of the worst things that’s ever happened in my life.”

Opening up on the heartache, Rosie confessed, “As soon as you find out you’re pregnant you think up this whole baby’s life, it’s happening to you.

“And even a miscarriage at four weeks can just be devastating, because it’s a long time. Even a week is a long time for your thoughts to run away with you and think up this baby’s life.”