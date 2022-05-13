We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Husband and wife duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey are set to take their podcast onto TV screens with the launch of their debut television series The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show. But who are Chris and Rosie?

Fans of the Chris and Rosie podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed, will be delighted that the couple are hitting BBC screens after their podcast attracted 25 million downloads in 2020 alone, having racked up over 100 million downloads as of April this year.

The show was announced as one of the most popular podcasts in the UK in 2020 in Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature—and now the couple are ditching microphones for TV cameras with their big new TV project, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

Who are Chris and Rosie Ramsey?

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are husband and wife and hosts of weekly podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed which has landed them their own BBC Two show The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

The couple have two children—sons Robin, six, and baby Rafe, who they welcomed in January 2021. Rosie spoke out in 2018 when she suffered a miscarriage.

Chris and Rosie are also famous in their own rights—Rosie is an experienced presenter, actor, author and radio host. Some of her on-screen credits include interviewing WWE Superstar John Cena and Hollywood actor Lesley Mann for The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central. She also co-hosted the drive-time show on Capital Radio in the North East prior to catapulting to podcast stardom.

Chris is a standup comedian, actor and presenter. He kicked off his acting career in 2012-2013 appearing in Hebburn as Jack before going on to present various series including I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp (2016), Virtually Famous (2016–2017) and Stand Up Central (2017). He can also be seen guest hosting The One Show, and in 2020 hosted the hit show Little Mix: The Search (both BBC One). Chris also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, being paired up with Karen Hauer and finishing in fourth place.

Where have Rosie and Chris moved to?

Rosie and Chris have moved from their home town of South Shields to Northumberland with their two young sons, Robin and Rafe. They moved into the £1.5m plush pad last year which boasts six bedrooms, an ornate hall way and even its own personal library room.

Speaking about the move on Instagram, Rosie told her 832,000 followers, “We have moved house. A house came up and we couldn’t resist. I wanted to move for years. I am a massive believer of fate. It was the worst timing ever but we did it. We were so lucky. We had one viewing on our last house and it sold straight away.”

In addition to a huge lawn, the property has its own tree house which will prove popular for the kids, while its veranda and a large flagstone terrace provide areas to sit and enjoy the peaceful setting and take in the open views.

Then beyond the house itself, there are stunning views of the Northumberland countryside, while the front of the property is surrounded by trees.

How did Rosie and Chris Ramsey meet?

Rosie and Chris Ramsey met as teenagers when they were aged 14. Rosie previously told Living North, “Chris and I have known each other since we were 14-years-old. We went to different schools, and we used to play out in the same street, and then we went to the same college. “So we’ve always known each other. Then we met properly on a night out and it went from there, the rest is history.”

The pair went on to get married in 2014, and have two sons together – Robin and Rafe. They will celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary in July 2022.

How to watch the Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show

You can watch the Chris and Rosie Ramsey TV show on BBC Two starting from Monday 16th May at 9pm. If you miss an episode you can watch on catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

The show’s trailer premiered on BBC, and Rosie broke the news, when she shared the teaser on her Instagram and wrote, “The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show! Starts Monday 16th May on BBC2. Someone pass us a wine will ya?!” Chris and Rosie’s programme will air on BBC Two and BBC IPlayer and see them joined by a host of celebrity couples, with Vicky Pattison letting slip that she and fiancé Ercan Ramadan had been in for filming.

