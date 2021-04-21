Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle contacted her after she her son’s death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about Meghan Markle's kindness to her after she and John Legend suffered the loss of baby son, Jack.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend confirmed the baby loss and shared devastating pictures of them in the hospital crying and holding baby Jack. They said, ‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.’

Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her second child and recently revealed she had a heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Chrissy was asked by a fan on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ about their connection. She said, “Yeah, she’s been so kind to me ever since we connected.

“She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is.”

She continued, “That’s why you look at everything and you’re like, ‘My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are.”

Chrissy also revealed that she too contacted Meghan after watching her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview saw Harry and Meghan give an explosive chat about their time as a couple in the royal family and the press backlash they faced.

Chrissy said, “I think when I ended up watching it, it was like this is big, but also I waited a long time to watch it, so I’d already heard so much about it.

“I think she’s been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”