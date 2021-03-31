Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a home birth for second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning a home birth in their California Mansion for their second child.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child in February and now sources claim Meghan is planning to have a home birth.

The couple confirmed the gender of their baby during their Oprah Winfrey interview and are delighted to be having a baby girl. Meghan has already revealed adorable plans of how she’ll bond with her daughter and has also been treating us to gorgeous maternity dresses.

Talking to Oprah about their baby Harry said, ‘to have a boy and then a girl, I mean what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs.’

Sources are reporting that Meghan 39, is planning to have a home birth at their new LA home. Meghan originally planned to have Archie at Frogmore Cottage with Harry by her side and a team of all-female midwives. She was advised not to by doctors and had Archie at Portland Hospital.

A source told Page 6, ‘Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans.’

They continued, ‘In the end, her doctors advised her to go to hospital and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely. But she has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.’

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in an adorable Instagram post on Valentine’s day. The black and white image showed Meghan with her head in Harry’s lap, holding her baby bump.