Christiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez ‘s kids have revealed the gender of their unborn twins in an adorable family video.

The Manchester United footballer and his girlfriend who is 20 weeks pregnant are expecting their second set of twins due in 2022.

The couple already has son Cristiano Jr, 11, twins welcomed via surrogate Eva and Mateo, both aged four, and the couple welcomed their first child together daughter Alana Martina, four, in September 2017.

And now they’ve shared a sweet moment of their journey with fans on Instagram by discovering the gender of their unborn twins with a special gender reveal.

Christiano shared a video clip of his children standing beside a grand piano and Christmas tree, with the boys on one side and the two girls on the other, each pair was holding a black balloon and a pin to pop it and reveal the coloured confetti.

But before they did, in the clip, the two boys shout, “It’s a boy” while the girls say, “It’s a girl” after Georgina gives a 1-2-3 countdown and then cheers.

When visible, the confetti was coloured both pink and blue – a nod to them expecting a baby boy and girl pair of twins.

He captioned the clip, ‘Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed’

And fans are overwhelmed with the news.

One fan wrote, ‘AAAW 😭😭😭😭I’m crying’

Another fan put, ‘So, Its a boy and a girl’

And footballer Marcus Rashford added, ‘Congratulations brother ❤️’

The couple announced back in October that they were expecting twins again with a snap of them holding the baby scan photos on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s mum, Dolores Aveiro, replied to the post, ‘Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That’s what matters the most.’

Christiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met while she was working as a sales assistant in a Gucci store.

Georgina is from the Spanish village of Jaca, and was born to her Argentine ex-footballer father, Jorge, and Spanish mother, Ana.

She spent time in England before meeting Ronaldo, spending time in places such as Bristol and Bath before returning to Spain and working in high-end retail.

Christiano previously revealed his family was his “priority” and that his children were the “most important part of his life.”

Congratulations to you all!