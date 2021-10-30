Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced earlier this week that he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins next year.





Cristiano Ronaldo shared his happy news on social media, with him and Georgina smiled for the camera while cuddling in bed together and holding up the ultrasound scans of their twins.

A second photo posted showed doting dad Ronaldo grinning in a hot tub with his four children.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ️ #blessed,” he penned beside the heartwarming upload.

But who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and how many children do they have? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend?

Cristiano has been dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 27, since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store where she worked in Madrid, Spain.

They were pictured on their first public date in mid-November 2016, walking around Disneyland Paris arm-in-arm.

Georgina revealed that it was “love at first sight” for the couple, previously telling The Sun: “Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant.

“Days later, we saw each other again at another brand’s event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.”

How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano has four children but will soon be a father-of-six once Georgina gives birth to twins next year.

His eldest son is 11-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. He also has four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, who were born in June 2017, and he welcomed daughter, Alana Martina, three, in November 2017.

Who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo’s children?

Cristiano has never publicly revealed the identity of his son’s mother, or whether he was born via surrogate.

Announcing his birth in 2010, the Manchester United player said: “It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship.”

He also said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show: “People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother. I have never told anyone and never will.”

Like with his eldest son, Cristiano has also never revealed the identity of the mother of his twins but did reveal they were born via surrogate during his relationship with Georgina.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother, he is simply grateful that he now has twins,” a rep for the football star said in 2018.

Georgina Rodriguez is the mother of his daughter, Alana Martina, with the couple announcing her pregnancy just one month after he welcomed twins Eva and Mateo.

He will soon welcome two more children following the announcement Georgina is expecting twins.