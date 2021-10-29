Cristiano Ronaldo expecting TWINS with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have announced they are expecting twins together.

The football pro took to Instagram to confirm the wonderful news that he and Georgina are set to welcome two more little ones.

Cristiano, who currently plays for Manchester United, is already a father of four. He shares his oldest son Cristiano Jr, 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

In 2017 the millionaire athlete welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate. Meanwhile Cristiano and his Spanish partner Georgina welcomed, Alana, their first child together, just months later.

Now, the happy couple are set to take the Ronaldo brood up to six, sharing a sweet peek at the ultrasound scans of their twins.

In the social media post, Cristiano and Georgina can be seen smiling for the camera while cuddling in bed together, holding the scans up to be in shot.

A second photo posted shows doting dad Ronaldo grinning in a hot tub with his first born four.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠

#blessed,” he penned beside the heartwarming upload, sparking a huge reaction from fans.

“Ronaldo is onto making his own football team! Ronaldo’s united 😂😂,” one follower joked.

Meanwhile social media star Col LeBrant predicted that Ronaldo’s 360 million Instagram followers would provide a solid amount of ‘likes’ on the special post, writing, “Calling it. This will be the most liked picture in Instagram history. Congrats on the twins!”

Georgina is the only mother of Cristiano’s children who has been a public part of his life and the sports icon has vowed never to reveal the identity of his son Cristiano Jr’s mother.

“It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship,” he confirmed in a statement at the time of his little boy’s birth.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother,” he later told Jonathan Ross, confessing, “I have never told anyone and never will.”